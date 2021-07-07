Correction
Body of pregnant woman, missing since last month's Dan River tubing accident, is found, Rockingham County authorities say
Teresa Villano was six months pregnant, family members said.
Victims are Eden residents Alexander "Alex" Michael Grubbs, 29, and Jordan Lee Gwynn, 27, who both lived at the house where they were found, a spokesman for the sheriff's office said in a news release. Rebecca Fisher Gwynn, 26, also a resident, was listed in critical condition at an area hospital on Tuesday morning, according to the release.
The highly contagious Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus has arrived in Rockingham County at a time when demand for the coronavirus vaccine i…
The ticket was purchased at the Meadow Green Shell on South Van Buren Road in Eden.
EDEN — When investigators stepped onto the front porch of a residence here late Sunday night, they found two people dead and a third wounded b…
EDEN — Vincent Broadnax of Reidsville was arrested Thursday and charged with first degree murder in connection with the Thursday morning shoot…
EDEN — The body of Teresa Villano, 35, was recovered from the Dan River on Monday afternoon, ending a 19-day search for the last of five famil…
REIDSVILLE — Reidsville Police Department investigators arrested a local man after discovering marijuana, a stolen AR-15, cash and more at his…
IHOP workers stage walkout, get back pay in Winston-Salem. 'They didn't think undocumented workers would complain,' advocate says.
A group of 19 employees, who are mostly undocumented immigrants, recently received their back pay after they staged a walkout at an IHOP restaurant in Winston-Salem, an immigrant advocacy organization said.
The Garden of Eden comes to the town of Eden through a new mural by Greensboro-based artist JEKS. Using a hydraulic lift and several colors of…