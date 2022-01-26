 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Correction
Correction

Correction

 Berkley Dickens, Provided

Sunday’s newspaper misidentified Berkley Dickens, former broadcast engineer for the Carolina Panthers. He is pictured in the front row, second from right, with Charlotte’s WBTV television crew from the Dom Capers Show, which was taped every Monday night during the football season.

