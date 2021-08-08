 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Correction
0 Comments

Correction

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

An Aug. 4 article about the late Teresa Tysinger Williams of Mayodan should have said that a female employee of McGehee Towing Company in Reidsville entered Teresa Williams’ wrecked vehicle from the driver’s side to obtain registration information on June 14, according to a North Carolina State Medical Examiner’s report.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News