An Aug. 4 article about the late Teresa Tysinger Williams of Mayodan should have said that a female employee of McGehee Towing Company in Reidsville entered Teresa Williams’ wrecked vehicle from the driver’s side to obtain registration information on June 14, according to a North Carolina State Medical Examiner’s report.
Correction
Related to this story
Most Popular
'I won't rest until somebody tells me the truth': Mother asks why first responders overlooked her daughter at crash site
How was Teresa Tysinger Williams’ body missed at the wreck site? She was discovered dead in the wrecked car’s passenger’s seat nine hours later at a Reidsville towing company lot.
The minor is also charged with attempted murder in the assault, which injured a third rider. Browns Summit resident Martin Cox Jr., 41, is also charged in the shootings.
Carter died at Duke Hospital in Durham from complications after surgery late last week to treat a rare gastrointestinal disorder, according to Aaron Shelton, assistant pastor at Reidsville Baptist Church. Carter founded the church in 1988 and served as its senior pastor, Shelton said.
'I won't rest until somebody tells me the truth': Mother asks why first responders overlooked her daughter at crash site
CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story should have said that a female employee of McGehee Towing Company in Reidsville entered the drive…
It was a change that some members said will put students at risk of getting COVID-19.
Friends from all over Rockingham County gathered Saturday to support Frances Byrum of Madison, owner of Madison Florist and a longtime floral …
In recent weeks, Rockingham County has recorded 14 more deaths due to COVID-19. As of Tuesday, the county had tallied 155 deaths due to the co…
Woman charged with sex offenses against minor
The Wilds Christian Camp said it followed quarantine recommendations after a “small percentage of campers and staff” became sick.
Elected in 2018, Carter represents House District 65, which includes Rockingham County.