Cougars and Rams tangle in preseason football scrimmage

For the first time since the regular season rivalry began back, Reidsville and Rockingham won’t play in the 2021 winter football season.
Due to the pandemic, it’s been a crazy year, and although high school football in February seems unthinkable, that is the situation.
As a result of the unprecedented circumstances, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association decided to condense the 2021 schedule due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic crisis.
Even though the Rams and Cougars won’t official play in 2021, that didn’t keep the two teams from getting together for a preseason scrimmage Saturday afternoon.
Despite the long layoff, Rockingham head football coach Brad Baker said RCHS wasn’t going to shy away from facing the defending 2019 2A NCHSAA champs to evaluate his team.
“Anytime you scrimmage, you have a few goals. You want to find out what you look like against someone else. You want to avoid injuries and things like that, but at the end of the day, you are still 0-0, so our record is still 0-0 as of this Friday night. Obviously, when you go against Reidsville, you are going to go up against a state-caliber championship program that will show you exactly where you are offensively and defensively and that is one of the reason I wanted to scrimmage them to measure up and see where we are going to be,” said Baker.
Rams head coach Jimmy Teague said although his team is not currently what will be on the field during the regular season, since more than half a dozen basketball players, who play crucial roles on the gridiron, are still competing on the hardwood, he felt good about seeing the guys he had suited up Saturday.
“First scrimmage you are always wondering how your younger guys are going to perform, not just for Kyle (QB Pinnix – a basketball player) – obviously. We are hoping for our guys to make a run, but we know we are going to have to account for that as well. I wasn’t displeased, but obviously we know we have a lot of work to do,” the RHS coach said.
Teague said his younger guys showed they are looking to make an impact this season.
“We are tickled with the freshmen that we have got out there. We wish we had a little bit more, but obviously with the pandemic, it’s kept some guys from being out there. I don’t think that is just a problem we are having at Reidsville High School, but that a lot of people are facing. The freshmen we have out there are doing well and they are going to be big contributors, especially early with those other guys out there playing basketball,” said Teague.
Reidsville opens up the 2021 winter football season on the road at Thomasville and Rockingham hosts Western Alamance Feb. 26.