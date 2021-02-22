Cougars and Rams tangle in preseason football scrimmage

“Anytime you scrimmage, you have a few goals. You want to find out what you look like against someone else. You want to avoid injuries and things like that, but at the end of the day, you are still 0-0, so our record is still 0-0 as of this Friday night. Obviously, when you go against Reidsville, you are going to go up against a state-caliber championship program that will show you exactly where you are offensively and defensively and that is one of the reason I wanted to scrimmage them to measure up and see where we are going to be,” said Baker.