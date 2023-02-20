WENTWORTH - Rockingham County recently introduce its first female Fire Marshal, Melissa Kendrick Joyce. A life-long resident of Stoneville, Joyce brings close to 15 years of local fire service experience to the office of Fire Marshal. Joyce began her public servant career in 2011 as a 911 dispatcher for Rockingham County. She worked for Piedmont Triad International Airport as a telecommunicator for a short time before receiving special qualifications and transitioning into Airport Rescue Firefighter. In 2019, Joyce jumped on the opportunity to come back to the county and was hired as Assistant Fire Marshal. Most recently in May of 2022, Joyce was promoted to Deputy Fire Marshal for Rockingham County. Melissa Joyce’s emergency services career may have started in 2011 but she was helping her community well before working as a first first-responder. Joyce has been a volunteer firefighter at Northwest Rockingham Fire Department since 2008 and has worked part-time at Wentworth Fire Department. She has been an instructor at Rockingham Community College since 2016 as well as other local volunteer fire stations.

“I am thankful for this opportunity.” Joyce said, “I plan to continue fostering the relationships we have with all the fire departments within the county as well as educate residents and business owners of the importance of fire prevention.”

Community risk reduction is importance to Joyce. As a lifetime resident of Stoneville, she calls the western side of the county home. She raised her two children there alongside her husband of nearly 30 years. She also has one granddaughter.

“I am very proud of Melissa and her dedication to not only the fire community but Rockingham County as a whole.” Director of Emergency Services, Rodney Cates said.

“I have full confidence in her abilities to keep our residents safe.” She will assume the role of Fire Marshal in mid-February following the retirement of current Fire Marshal, Anthony Crowder.