County announces litter program that pays citizens to keep tidy

WENTWORTH — Rockingham County is launching an anti-litter initiative that will pay citizens to keep the rural region beautiful, county officials said this week.

If you are a member of a local club or civic group or an individual looking to raise money once a month, the county government now has a litter control program where you will be paid for keeping our county clean.

Earlier this year, the county administrators partnered with Rockingham public utilities to form the incentivized program.

Groups or individuals will be assigned a stretch of road, near their organization’s meeting place, when possible. Once a month, they will be asked to clean at least a two mile span of road. Rockingham County officials will pay the group or individual $75 per mile, a minimum $150 per month, once the road way has been approved by a Litter Control Program official.

All supplies will be provided by the county, including safety vests, gloves, bags and the collection of the full litter bags.

“This is a great way to get some exercise in as well as a bonding experience,” Director of Engineering and Public Utilities Ronnie Tate said of the program. “We want to keep Rockingham County clean and this a great way to do that… it’s a win-win for everyone.”

Apply for the program and complete a W-9 form to begin. For more information on this program email or call Ronnie Tate at 336-342-8104.