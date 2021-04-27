County baseball teams excited for return to the diamond in 2021

Ingle is now playing collegiately as a freshman at NC State and Zarate is a blossoming star at North Carolina.

But RCHS head coach George Barber knows his guys play with the next-man-up type of mentality.

“Hopefully, the boys are going to come out and play every single pitch, especially since last March when everything got shut down, but the guys have been working hard and hopefully we will be able to put a quality product on the field,” Barber said.

He admitted though that there are things his guys have to figure out quickly if Rockingham wants to continue competing at a high level.

“As far as the junior class, that is the biggest thing is that they have no varsity experience. Coming into this year, we’ve only got one pitcher coming in with one year of varsity experience, so we are going to see what happens,” said Barber.

The pitching rotation is still a work and progress as well, especially in regards to the top two or three guys so that means there will be a lot of competition on the mound.