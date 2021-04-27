County baseball teams excited for return to the diamond in 2021

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY – Cue the Don Henley baseball music for the “Boys of Summer” as the kids are eager to say “put me in coach. I’m ready to play, today.”
High school baseball is back this week and its exciting news following last season’s disappointing pandemic shutdown.
Following the unprecedented and sudden cancellation of spring sports last season due to the COVID-19 crisis, baseball is back, and in this neck of the woods, no one is more excited than the McMichael, Morehead, Reidsville and Rockingham coaches, players and staff.
Let’s take a look at the prognosis on what, hopefully, is a return to normalcy in the sports world:
McMichael
The Phoenix opened up on the road against cross-county and Mid-State Conference rival Rockingham Tuesday night. Results weren’t available at press time.
After starting out 2-4 in 2020, DMHS was eager to right the ship last season before the pandemic shutdown.
Now, with a clean slate, McMichael will look to the pitching rotation led by Josh Little, Hunter Leake and Brady Elrod as well as seniors Clark Roberts and Tylor Lawrence for leadership this season.
DMHS head coach Clark Erskine also said he is hoping for big things from short stop Matthew Wright, first baseman Landon Woods and catcher Jake Lathrop in 2021.
Especially considering his team missed the majority of the 2020 season, Erskine obviously didn’t get to work with the underclassmen as much as during a typical year, but based on what he has seen so far, McMichael has a number of positive attributes including a superior baseball IQ, outfield depth, infield skill and catching abilities that should make the Phoenix contenders in Mid-State Conference play. The coach said his top five in the batting order can really deliver as well, so there is a lot of optimism in Western Rockingham County for the condensed 2021 season.
In addition, the Phoenix plan to continue the recent trend of special events throughout the season including a field dedication later this week for a cherished community pillar that will be announced prior to Friday’s home rematch with Rockingham. Stay tuned for what’s on deck in the coming weeks.
“In terms of McMichael baseball, we’ve got a lot of guys back. We lost two seniors last year, so that’s tough because we lost all of that experience. Because of the COVID year, we lost a lot of those reps we were going to get last year, so we are a little younger, but we are still a little less experienced than we would like to be. We are junior heavy, but we are going to be tough and we are going to be competitive. We are battling through some injuries right now, but hopefully once we get through those, we will put on a good showing,” Erskine said.
The coach said he feels confident his pitching which will set the tone led by his ace, Josh Little.
“He is one of the top two or three in the conference, but he is battling through some injuries, so we are not sure when he is going to play on the mound or on the field due to arm problems. Next up, is Hunter Leake, he’s a junior. He’s got kind-of a rubber arm quality. He can throw all day, every day. Then we have two other guys – Matthew Wright is a junior and he can pound the zone all day long, but we have just got to be consistent and back them up,” said Erskine.
He said he believes his infield will also be a huge key for McMichael this year.
“Up the middle, we will be real strong. We’ve got multiple guys that play second, short, third – multiple guys that can play first base. We should be solid because we understand the game.”
Morehead
As for the Panthers, they have certainly got some talent, but it hasn’t been tested, so this baseball team is a bit of a work in progress.
“First of all, we are going to be very, very young. I only have two seniors. I’ll be starting four freshmen so, it’s going to be a different season for me, but we are going to go into it the best we can,” Morehead head coach Jeff Roberts said.
The coach said he feels solid with his top three in his pitching rotation in freshman Anderson Nance, Hayden Friese and Matthew Simpson.
There are still some question marks at second base, but with Nance at short stop when he’s not on the mound in addition to Landon Roberts at third and Chesley Holt at first, that provides a solid foundation for solid infield play. There is plenty of depth behind the plate with Roberts, Simpson, Friese and Hatcher Hutchens in the mix on any given night depending on where they need to shirt personnel.
Offensively, Roberts is looking to his senior to set the tone.
“We’ll have Hayden Friese in the top middle of the lineup and we’ll be looking to him to plate some runs for us. He’s a Western Carolina commit, so he’s a DI guy we’ve got in the lineup. From there it’s just going to depend on how these underclassmen and freshmen step up for me. That’s going to be something I’m going to be eager to see because this is going to be the first time that some of them have seen varsity pitching,” said the coach.
MHS opened the 2021 season on the road at Northern Guilford on April 27. Results weren’t available at press time. The Nighthawks will close out the series as Morehead plays host on Friday in the second half of the Mid-State rivalry in the first home game of the season which begins at 7 p.m.
Reidsville
The Rams prospects look strong entering the season, but there are some concerns with a scaled down Mid-State 2A Conference in addition to starting out short-handed due to a number of players still playing football.
Bartlett Yancey was the only conference team they played last year, so that makes it difficult to evaluate the strength of league with such a long layoff.
In addition - Graham, Cummings and North Carolina School of Math & Science are not fielding teams this year, so it’s only a four-team conference which means there is very little room for error.
“Luckily we have some experience coming back. We have a decent size senior class, a couple of juniors and one sophomore returning, so we didn’t lose a big class last year. One big problem right now is that we’ve got seven guys playing football, so it could be a while before we’ve got our full lineup and it will take time for them to get up to speed. If they make it to the state championship, they are going to miss four games,” Reidsville head coach Marc Tuttle said.
The coach said he feels good at this point with his pitching entering 2021.
“If everybody stays healthy, we’ve got some pretty decent depth pitching and with us only playing two games per week, that is going to help us out with our rotation. We do have some experience upper classmen arms: Ethan Penny, Owen Robertson - then we’ve got Colby Smith who is a junior and Matthew Davenport – he’s a sophomore. He picked up a win for us last year before we got shut down,” said Tuttle.
Another strength the Rams possess is versatility in the infield with multiple guys that can play multiple positions that they can slide in there when someone else is pitching.
Tuttle said he’s also been impressed to his guys putting in the offseason work as they embrace the game after missing out in 2020.
“Our guys have been working really hard this year. We had a group of guys go over to North Carolina Batting Academy as a team for about five weeks, so I think we will be pretty solid throughout the lineup from nine on down,” the coach said.
The Rams started the season out on the right foot with a dominant 9-1 win over Mid-State 2A league foe Durham School of the Arts. Reidsville will look to keep the ball rolling in their first home game of the year when Bethany Community School pays a visit Wednesday at 6 p.m. on Autism Awareness Night.
Rockingham
The Cougars enters the 2021 campaign with some questions that they haven’t had to face for the better part of the last seven seasons.
There are some big shoes to fill, particularly on the pitcher’s mound. Anytime you lose a player of the caliber of multi-time NCCA All-State pitcher Coby Ingle (class of 2020), the Cougars former No. 1 pitcher over the course of his career, in addition to his predecessor, the Cougars prior ace Angel Zarate (class of 2017), those are big question marks.
Ingle is now playing collegiately as a freshman at NC State and Zarate is a blossoming star at North Carolina.
But RCHS head coach George Barber knows his guys play with the next-man-up type of mentality.
“Hopefully, the boys are going to come out and play every single pitch, especially since last March when everything got shut down, but the guys have been working hard and hopefully we will be able to put a quality product on the field,” Barber said.
He admitted though that there are things his guys have to figure out quickly if Rockingham wants to continue competing at a high level.
“As far as the junior class, that is the biggest thing is that they have no varsity experience. Coming into this year, we’ve only got one pitcher coming in with one year of varsity experience, so we are going to see what happens,” said Barber.
The pitching rotation is still a work and progress as well, especially in regards to the top two or three guys so that means there will be a lot of competition on the mound.
“That’s still up in the air a little bit inter-squad and watching all of the guys pitch, but I think Chase Young – he’s got a couple of innings varsity experience and Ayden Johnson, he’s a junior in addition to sophomore Dominique Hawkins. He’s done well and we’ve got some other seniors that will help us out. Grayson Tudor, he’s going to be behind the plate. We’re expecting big things from Isaac Bibee at third base, Ethan Beville - he’s a three-year varsity starter and he knows what to do. Then we’ve got Mitchell Allen, he’s a senior out there in right field, so as far as a senior class and knowing what to do position-wise, I think we know what we have got to do. We just have to figure out the pitching part of it,” said the coach.