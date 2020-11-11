County Board Vacancy Announced

Planning Committee for Services to the Elderly

Persons interested should apply on the Rockingham County Website www.MyRockinghamCountyNC.com. Click on “I Want to”, under Volunteer/ Recognition. Click on “Advisory Boards” for the application. If you have any questions, please contact Jennifer Woods, Clerk to the Board, at: 336-342-8102 or via email at jwoods@co.rockingham.nc.us.