County elections officials invite high school helpers to work at the polls

WENTWORTH — The Rockingham County Board of Elections is taking a nod from the state General Assembly and inviting high school students to work the polls during the upcoming statewide general election on Nov. 8, elections officials announced in a press release this week.

A 2003 state law allows students 17 and older to work as Student Election Assistants with some of the same responsibilities as election officials and be paid.

To qualify applicants must be U.S. citizens who will be at least 17 by Nov. 8 and reside in the precinct they wish to serve. Applicants must be in good academic standing, whether in public, private or home school.

Applicants are further required to have permission from a parent or guardian/legal custodian and from their school principal.

Anyone interested should contact the RCBOE office at 336-342-8107.