County EMS sees higher call volume in 2021, but handled recent shortage of ambulances

Luckily, though, despite a flood of calls coming in that day, personnel were able to eventually handle all emergencies, officials said.

And the high number of calls seen on Oct. 10 was rare for Rockingham, Cates said this week. But Cates did point out that calls are up overall this year by around 200 per month, compared to 2020.

Typically, the county runs eight advanced life support, or ALS, ambulances, he said. The county also has a basic life support truck, known as a BLS, and contracts with the Eden Rescue Squad and Madison/Rockingham Rescue Squad to use their convalescent units.

When the county runs short on such rescue vehicles, they try to spread them out at strategic points where they can provide the best access, countywide, Cates said.

For instance, EMS might station a unit at Harrison Cross Roads, between Eden and Reidsville, to provide quicker response times to those two communities.

Typically, two people are assigned to each ambulance – usually at least one paramedic and one EMT. But Cates said he prefers to staff each with two paramedics. Cates said the county sometimes adds part-time staff to fortify the full-time certified staff during times of heavy demand.