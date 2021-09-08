County infection rate may be above 13%; exposures, quarantines, bench Phoenix

WENTWORTH — At least 16 county residents have been admitted to hospitals with COVID-19 over the past seven days, and the region’s ICUs are at 70% capacity, according to statistics from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control.
As the delta variant of COVID-19 ravages the nation and delivers a hard blow to the state, Rockingham County is ranked high for its infection rate and low for its vaccination rate, which has plateaued with 38.7% of the total population being fully vaccinated, which translates to 35,257 residents in a county of 91,000.
Health records also show that 46.5% of the county’s population has had at least one dose of a vaccine, or 42,296 people.
For comparison, statewide 46% of the population has been fully vaccinated. Nationwide, that percentage is 53%.
Meanwhile, schools, which opened Aug. 23, have been forced to send hundreds of kids home to quarantine over the past week because of exposures to COVID-19, both at school and in the community. As of Sept. 1, 92 students and 10 staff across the Rockingham County Schools’ 22 campuses had tested positive for the virus. And about 500 students were in quarantine at home.
School administrators, with the help of the county health department, have said they will provide a weekly update every Tuesday by 9 a.m. on the number of infected and quarantined students and staff in the district. But the Labor Day holiday delayed the district’s Sept. 7 report, which administrators said will be online on Sept. 8.
While exact numbers were not available Tuesday, RCS spokesman Adam Powell confirmed that McMichael High School’s varsity football team had to cancel its Sept. 3 game because of players’ “multiple COVID-19 community exposures and not having enough players to play due to quarantine protocols.’’
“I have to stress that these exposures were NOT limited just to within the football team. There were multiple players who had community exposures and these exposures and subsequent quarantines led to the Phoenix being forced to postpone ...’’ Powell said of the Mayodan high school’s team via email Tuesday.
And as infections and exposures to COVID-19 rise within the schools, two area health care systems have teamed to provide the district with a mobile testing van.
Caswell County-based Compassion Health Care and Cone Health will operate the testing site on wheels that will make its way to the county’s four high schools, as well as the district’s Parent Resources Centers in Eden and Reidsville and some local churches this month, according to the health care groups. The service offers no vaccines, only testing. To find out when the van will be at your school or in your area, visit: https://compassionhealthcare.org/mobile-health-calendar/ Testing is ever more important as infection rates continue to creep up in Rockingham, health officials said. On Tuesday, state health officials had recorded Rockingham County’s COVID-19 infection rate at 11.8%, but the CDC showed a jump up to 13.5%. Both rates are much higher than the 5% or below infection rate the CDC classifies as relatively safe for a community. State health data show Rockingham County administered nearly 2,800 COVID-19 tests over the past week. The CDC data further showed that nearly 390 Rockingham residents had been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past seven days and the death toll for the county stood at 190. The Rockingham County Health Department offers vaccines and testing. Contact them at https://www.rockinghamcountync.gov/pview.aspx?id=21123 Seek vaccines through UNC Physicians Network by visiting:https://www.unchealthcare.org/coronavirus/vaccines/ Cone Health offers vaccines, as well as booster shots to immunocompromised individuals at its clinics. To schedule, visit https://www.conehealth.com/covid-19-information/covid-19-vaccine-information/.
