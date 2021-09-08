County infection rate may be above 13%; exposures, quarantines, bench Phoenix

Testing is ever more important as infection rates continue to creep up in Rockingham, health officials said.

On Tuesday, state health officials had recorded Rockingham County’s COVID-19 infection rate at 11.8%, but the CDC showed a jump up to 13.5%. Both rates are much higher than the 5% or below infection rate the CDC classifies as relatively safe for a community.

State health data show Rockingham County administered nearly 2,800 COVID-19 tests over the past week.

The CDC data further showed that nearly 390 Rockingham residents had been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past seven days and the death toll for the county stood at 190.

The Rockingham County Health Department offers vaccines and testing. Contact them at https://www.rockinghamcountync.gov/pview.aspx?id=21123

Seek vaccines through UNC Physicians Network by visiting:https://www.unchealthcare.org/coronavirus/vaccines/

Cone Health offers vaccines, as well as booster shots to immunocompromised individuals at its clinics. To schedule, visit https://www.conehealth.com/covid-19-information/covid-19-vaccine-information/.