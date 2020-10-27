County loses 26th victim to COVID-19, percent positve rate too high at 7.1%

WENTWORTH — Rockingham County lost its 26th resident to COVID-19 on Thursday as health officials grappled with a stubborn and high infection rate.
The patient who died was in the 80-90 age range and suffered from underlying health conditions, officials said.
Known as the percent positive rate, the county's measure of 7.1% means that 7.1% of all people tested have a positive test result.
Public health officials caution that anything above 5% in a community is a sign that the highly infectious novel coronavirus is not slowing, but rather gaining ground.
Meanwhile, the state is seeing higher infection numbers in other rural areas like Rockingham County where doctors are in short supply and small hospitals can easily be overwhelmed.
Statewide, hospitalizations are up — another indicator that a new wave of infection is coming with colder weather. And the percent positive average for North Carolina's 100 counties is too high at 6.6%, officials say.
Nearly 60% of the state's available 2,378 intensive care hospital beds are currently in use by patients who do not have COVID-19. Patients with COVID-19 are using 333 of the remaining 981 ICU beds, leaving 648 to accommodate new COVID-19 cases if there is a surge, according to the N.C. Department of Health & Human Services.
Susan Young, the county's interim public health director, said the state is helping her staff of three with the job of contact tracing some 7,000 Rockingham Countians who may have been exposed to someone with the virus.
Young reminds the public that contact tracers handle all health information confidentially and do not divulge the names of infected individuals or share the names of their contacts.
And Young encourages people to answer all phone calls, even those from unfamiliar numbers, in case a contact tracer attempts to get in touch.
So why are numbers so high in Rockingham? Community spread, Young has said, explaining that infected people who may be asymptomatic can transmit the virus unwittingly.
Individuals who fail to wear masks and social distance are also contributing to the increase in cases, health officials caution.
And in Rockingham County, the highest number of infections Young sees lately stem from family get-togethers and some church gatherings, she said during a public service broadcast, "Rockingham 411,'' this week.
National studies have shown that people can feel that because they are fond of, related to or familiar with another person, risk of contracting the infection from them is somehow diminished.
But that is false, health officials warn. Despite familial and other links, people must mask up when interacting with anyone who does not live under their roof.
Between Oct. 16 and Friday, cases jumped from 1,644 to 1,806, nearly a 10% hike in one week.
The county tallied 36 hospitalized COVID-19 patients on Friday.
Flu cases have already been diagnosed in Rockingham, so citizens must protect themselves with flu shots now, Young has said, explaining that a co-infection of flu and COVID-19 could be dire.
Young and state health officials further urge the public to download a public health phone app: SlowCOVIDNC. The app can alert you if you have been exposed to an individual who has tested positive.
And remember that even though you may feel housebound and tired of cooking, dining inside restaurants right now may be risky, a local family practitioner cautions.
Dr. Stephen Luking of Reidsville said some studies show that COVID-19 patients are twice as likely as non-infected people to have recently dined inside a restaurant.
As Thanksgiving approaches, Young said the health department will reassess safety recommendations and put out a health advisory about safety two weeks before the holiday, she said.
October trends
Cases increased by 9.8% from Oct. 2-9. And between Oct. 9-16, patient numbers climbed by 11.7%, compared to this week's rate hike of around 10%.
The Rockingham County Health Department continues to provide a drive-up flu shot service at the Governmental Center in Wentworth on Tuesdays and Thursdays, between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Young said. People with insurance coverage should bring insurance cards. Shots will cost $30 for those who are uninsured, but Young said the department would work with individuals who cannot afford the fee.
In Rockingham, 1,148, or 63%, of the county’s patients have recovered since the start of the pandemic. And 575, or 32%, are home recuperating.
The county of about 91,000 has conducted 26,290 novel coronavirus tests to date, records show.
Infectious disease experts caution that there may be many more infected patients than are tested. They forecast that for every known positive case of COVID-19, there are likely 10-20 times more. And a high percentage of cases — between 25-40% — are likely asymptomatic, meaning a person who is ill and highly contagious may not show symptoms of the disease.
Health stats show 1,031 of the county's coronavirus patients are over 40 years old, while 725 are below. Ages were not specified for 49 patients.
Statewide, 252,992 people had contracted COVID-19 and 4,082 had died as of Friday.
Those who suspect they might be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should call their primary care provider to discuss their health so appropriate steps can be taken to protect themselves and others. Testing sites are available throughout the county.
Find more information at www.rockinghamcountydhhs.org.
