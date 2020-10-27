County loses 26th victim to COVID-19, percent positve rate too high at 7.1%

The Rockingham County Health Department continues to provide a drive-up flu shot service at the Governmental Center in Wentworth on Tuesdays and Thursdays, between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Young said. People with insurance coverage should bring insurance cards. Shots will cost $30 for those who are uninsured, but Young said the department would work with individuals who cannot afford the fee.

In Rockingham, 1,148, or 63%, of the county’s patients have recovered since the start of the pandemic. And 575, or 32%, are home recuperating.

The county of about 91,000 has conducted 26,290 novel coronavirus tests to date, records show.

Infectious disease experts caution that there may be many more infected patients than are tested. They forecast that for every known positive case of COVID-19, there are likely 10-20 times more. And a high percentage of cases — between 25-40% — are likely asymptomatic, meaning a person who is ill and highly contagious may not show symptoms of the disease.

Health stats show 1,031 of the county's coronavirus patients are over 40 years old, while 725 are below. Ages were not specified for 49 patients.

Statewide, 252,992 people had contracted COVID-19 and 4,082 had died as of Friday.