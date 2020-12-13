County Manager discusses bout with COVID-19, infection rate high 10.4%

Unfortunately, Metzler had no idea he was contagious when he and his wife made a trip with another couple to Asheville Nov. 20-22 to celebrate Metzler's birthday.

All four would ultimately test positive and recover.

"I inadvertently affected three other individuals,'' said Metzler, who has religiously worn masks and practiced social distancing guidelines recommended by state and county health officials.

Even now, food tastes a little different — salty and kind of metallic, Metzler said.

Metzler urges other Rockingham Countians to take any symptoms associated with COVID-19 seriously and not to assume as he did that they are from a routine cold.

Indeed, citizens should be ever more careful of contracting the virus as state and local infection rates continue to climb, with the county rate hitting its record high of 10.4 on Friday — more than twice the safe rate for community coronavirus spread.

On Friday, the county had recorded 3,566 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, a 358-case jump from Dec. 4 when cases numbered 3,208. The increase works out to an average of about 51 new case per day.

Since Nov. 30, when the tally was at 2,717, coronavirus cases have grown by 31.25%.