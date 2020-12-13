County Manager discusses bout with COVID-19, infection rate high 10.4%

WENTWORTH — A seasonal cough typically comes on cue each year for Lance Metzler.
But this year, the cough sounded suspicious to one of the Rockingham County Manager's colleagues.
"Seems like I have an upper respiratory infection every year. It was not unfamiliar to me, so I didn't think anything of it,'' Metzler said during a Friday phone interview.
But after the co-worker said, "That cough doesn't sound right,'' Metzler took a rapid COVID-19 test in late November.
"It came back positive, and I said, 'OK, that's not good,' '' said Metlzer, who returned to work Dec. 4 after recuperating at home.
In the following days, the 50-year-old endured body aches, headaches, loss of appetite, nausea, a sensation of a "heavy weight'' upon his chest, and muscle atrophy, he said.
"I went through very much fatigue, a violent cough, chills— lots of peaks and valleys where you're feeling bad, then you're feeling good,'' said Metzler, explaining contact tracing showed he contracted COVID-19 from another county employee.
Unfortunately, Metzler had no idea he was contagious when he and his wife made a trip with another couple to Asheville Nov. 20-22 to celebrate Metzler's birthday.
All four would ultimately test positive and recover.
"I inadvertently affected three other individuals,'' said Metzler, who has religiously worn masks and practiced social distancing guidelines recommended by state and county health officials.
Even now, food tastes a little different — salty and kind of metallic, Metzler said.
Metzler urges other Rockingham Countians to take any symptoms associated with COVID-19 seriously and not to assume as he did that they are from a routine cold.
Indeed, citizens should be ever more careful of contracting the virus as state and local infection rates continue to climb, with the county rate hitting its record high of 10.4 on Friday — more than twice the safe rate for community coronavirus spread.
On Friday, the county had recorded 3,566 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, a 358-case jump from Dec. 4 when cases numbered 3,208. The increase works out to an average of about 51 new case per day.
Since Nov. 30, when the tally was at 2,717, coronavirus cases have grown by 31.25%.
Eight residents of Rockingham County have died of the coronavirus in the last two weeks, bring the total deceased to 42.
Meanwhile, North Carolina last weekend broke new records for the number of cases reported in a single day. On Saturday, cases exceeded 6,000 and on Sunday broke a pandemic record of 6,438 new cases. On Monday, the state reported 17 deaths, as well as a record 2,240 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. The state also broke its pandemic ICU record this week with a high of 528 COVID-19 patients.
On Friday, North Carolina's infection rate was at an alarming 10.4%.
And the state counted 416,083 COVID-19 infections since the start of the global health crisis. The state death toll stood at 5,714 on Friday.
Neighbors in surrounding counties also continued to struggle this week with high infection rates with Caswell's percent positive factor at 10.4%, Stokes at 8.2% and Surry at 11.2%.
Simply put, the percent positive rate means that of all individuals tested, a certain percentage test positive for the novel coronavirus. The measure helps public health officials and infectious disease experts deduce how widely infection may actually have spread.
Experts estimate that for every positive case diagnosed, there may be at least 100 more undiagnosed or asymptomatic infected individuals in a community.
And an informal survey of area post offices restaurants, bars and grocery stores in Rockingham, show large shopping crowds with little social distancing. At two county bars, the majority of inside patrons wore no masks. At the Madison Post Office clerks did not wear masks.
Of the county's total cases, 1,573 have recovered, while 1,374 are recuperating at home, county statistics show.
Data show 2,008 of the patients are age 40 and above, while the balance of patients are below.
Thus far, the county has performed 46,367 tests.
As Christmas approaches, local health officials recommend citizens refer to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services for tips provided at this link: https://files.nc.gov/covid/documents/guidance/NCDHHS-Interim-Guidance-for-Winter-Holidays.pdf
County residents should hurry to get flu shots to prevent co-infection of flu and COVID-19, Young said.
Health officials also urge the public to download a public health phone app: SlowCOVIDNC. The app can alert you if you have been exposed to an individual who has tested positive.
Find more information at www.rockinghamcountydhhs.org.
Contact Susie C. Spear at sspear@rockinghamnow.com, (336) 349-4331, ext. 6140 and follow @SpearSusie_RCN on Twitter.
