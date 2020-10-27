County percent positive rate too high at 8.1%; Halloween could bring increase

"I would also ask parents to check kids' temperatures and (look) for other symptoms. Washing hands, or at least sanitizing, continues to be very important. It is hard to keep kids social distancing and out of each others' faces, but it's still really important to do so,'' Vaughn said.

Some strategies that can preserve fun while promoting safety include:

*Mark the sidewalk with chalk waiting stations placed 6-feet apart for little ones seeking treats.

*Instead of handing out treats, homeowners can place candy in individual bags on trays on the porch.

*Look out at the tots in costume from behind a storm door to keep germs out.

* Create a line on your lawn or near your porch where children can wait one at a time for a candy "toss'' — a la Mardi Gras.

* Organize a small gathering of well children and adults for a cake walk. Draw numbers and place 6 feet apart along a wide circle. Ask kids to start the game on one numbered block and to walk the ring as spooky theme music plays. When the music stops, the child on the winning number square wins a cake or cupcake.

* Hang treats, such as candy apples or bagged snacks, on lower tree limbs or a clothes line for little ones to grab.

Susan Young, the county's interim public health director, said the state is continuing to help her staff of three with the job of contact tracing some 7,000 Rockingham Countians who may have been exposed to someone with the virus.