County salutes veterans with multiple events

WENTWORTH
Choking back his emotions several times, a retired lieutenant colonel paid homage Sunday to fellow veterans, especially those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
Lt. Col. (retired) Jim Clark Jr. was the keynote speaker at the annual Veterans Day program at Rockingham County’s Veterans Park in Wentworth.
And in Madison, veterans marched through town during a Saturday parade that ended at the historic Madison Town Clock where McMichael High School JAFROTC students paid tribute to veterans and former Madison Mayor David Myers, USMC Col. (retired) gave a keynote speech.
At the Wentworth event, retired Army Sgt. Zack Reynolds served as the master of ceremonies. After Robin Burroughs sang the National Anthem, Alan and Lance Jenkins led the Pledge of Allegiance and Morehead High School’s JROTC retired the colors.
Charlie Hall, chairman of the Rockingham County Board of Commissioners, welcomed veterans and guests who came out to show their support of men and women in uniform.
“I especially want to thank those brave men and women who have answered the call to serve our country,” Hall said. “Some have given a few years, some a career and some much, much more.”
As he introduced Ann Clark, Reynolds told of being present in the planning meeting when it was announced that her son, Jim Clark Jr., would be the guest speaker.
“The grin on her face spoke volumes,” Reynolds said. “I know she is very proud of him.”
Ann Clark then introduced her son, detailing the honors he earned during his 28 years of military service.
“It is my privilege and pleasure to be here today to honor America’s veterans from all the services in both the active and reserve components,” Col. Clark said. “Though you will hear me refer to these veterans as soldiers, no slight or disrespect is intended. They are my brothers and sisters in arms, regardless of branch.”
Although he began his career as a firefighter in the Air Force Reserve, Clark ended his service an inspector general for the Department of the Army, stationed at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., he said.
“I say I ended it, but the truth is I never did,” Clark said, adding “Once in, never out.”
Clark, in fact, was at The Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001, when terrorists attacked by crashing a jet into the structure. In 2005, Clark was deployed to Iraq and was subsequently assigned to command the Phoenix Academy in Taji. There, he oversaw the training and equipping of various transition teams that embedded with the Iraqi military.
“It was through this experience that I had the opportunity to work with, and gain an appreciation for the other branches,” Clark said, noting over his career, he served in the National Guard, active Army and the Army Reserve.
“It was my privilege to serve, and I am profoundly grateful to the U.S. Army for affording me that opportunity to serve.
“I was generally blessed to have good people serving over me, with me, and under me throughout my career. The rank I achieved and the medals I earned are not so much a testament about my military service, but a testament to them.
“I have always had deep respect and admiration for the resourcefulness, resiliency, tenacity, and courage of the American soldier,” Clark said.
“Throughout our history, they have voluntarily placed themselves in harm’s way in order to protect us,” the colonel said, his voice breaking with emotion. After pausing briefly, he continued, “They have willingly sacrificed their freedom to protect ours. They have fought in big wars and wars that you’ve never heard about.
“They have served honorably in unpopular wars and (have been) unjustly maligned as a result. At times, they have been demonized and characterized by an ungrateful nation as drug addicts, warmongers, and baby-killers – yet despite all this, America’s soldiers have remained true and continued to do their duty.
“Soldiers don’t start wars or love them – it’s the politicians that do that,” Clark stated. “They just happen to be the face of unpopular decisions made by politicians.
“Soldiers place themselves in harm’s way in order to protect those they care about and love. They willingly sacrifice their freedom to protect ours, and oftentimes pay an awful price for doing it. Many even pay the ultimate price.”
Clark encouraged the guests to join him in “thinking about and remembering all those who faithfully serve and have served our nation.”
“I hope that each day you draw a free breath, that you will silently pay a small tribute to all those who have quietly and faithfully served our nation but don’t necessarily receive the recognition they deserve.
“As an American Soldier, I am proud to stand among all my brothers and sisters in arms represented here today,” Clark said. “I am humbled at their sacrifice and saddened by the loss of all who paid the ultimate price for our freedom. I am proud to have served with you. Rest in peace, brothers and sisters.”
The program concluded with a 21-gun salute and taps by the Veterans Honor Guard.
In his closing remarks, Curtis Pierce encouraged the guests to consider adding family members’ names to the granite walls that honor those Rockingham County citizens who died defending the nation. Such tributes may be made by submitting names and $100 per name, Pierce said, noting 31 names had been added recently.