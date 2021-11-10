County salutes veterans with multiple events

“The grin on her face spoke volumes,” Reynolds said. “I know she is very proud of him.”

Ann Clark then introduced her son, detailing the honors he earned during his 28 years of military service.

“It is my privilege and pleasure to be here today to honor America’s veterans from all the services in both the active and reserve components,” Col. Clark said. “Though you will hear me refer to these veterans as soldiers, no slight or disrespect is intended. They are my brothers and sisters in arms, regardless of branch.”

Although he began his career as a firefighter in the Air Force Reserve, Clark ended his service an inspector general for the Department of the Army, stationed at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., he said.

“I say I ended it, but the truth is I never did,” Clark said, adding “Once in, never out.”

Clark, in fact, was at The Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001, when terrorists attacked by crashing a jet into the structure. In 2005, Clark was deployed to Iraq and was subsequently assigned to command the Phoenix Academy in Taji. There, he oversaw the training and equipping of various transition teams that embedded with the Iraqi military.