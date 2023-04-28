WENTWORTH — Justice will be served well in Rockingham County if Teen Court volunteers are on the job, local judicial officials said after observing the teens practice debate in the courtroom.

Seven Rockingham County School students brought home an overall third place ranking in a recent state competition, The Teen Court Summit, hosted in Atlantic Beach.

It was the first time Rockingham County Teen Court members competed in such a competition.

“Attending the Teen Court Summit was an invaluable opportunity that left me feeling grateful and inspired… I was moved by the sight of so many individuals from different programs who shared a passion for restorative justice,” said Thomas Blackstock, a junior at Rockingham County Early College.

The mock trial competition, conducted by the North Carolina Teen Court Association, pits county teams against one another in simulated courtrooms. Judges and juries are seated to ensure strict rules are followed and to score participants.

Each team is given the same case narrative and evidence and is charged with formulating their opening statements, closing arguments and line of questioning.

“I can’t put into words how extremely proud I am of this team,” said Teen Court Coordinator Tammy Burbey.

“Each of them contributed their hearts and talents to make this a successful mock trial competition.”

Sponsored by Rockingham County Youth Services, the Teen Court Program allows student volunteers an opportunity to try and defend cases. The program further serves as an alternative to the juvenile justice system for first-time offenders.

In such mock trials, student volunteers hear defendant’s admit guilt before a jury of their peers and accept the jury’s recommendations.

Youth Services had help preparing from: Rockingham County's Assistant District Attorney Mike Davis; Sgt. Tammy Ferguson, Deputy Richard Payne; and clerk's office staffer Angela Austin.

Youth Services recently added a new opportunity for Rockingham County teens with Teen Traffic Court, in partnership with the Rockingham County District Attorney’s Office.