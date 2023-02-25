WENTWORTH — Rockingham County is one of eight North Carolina counties set to receive $350,000 to combat its opioid addiction crisis.

The federal funding, which will go to the Rockingham County Department of Health and Human Services, is intended to expand first responder and social worker efforts to help reduce the number of opioid overdose-related deaths, according to a news release from the county.

Dubbed the EMS-based Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) Bridge program, the initiative will complement a Rockingham County program known as the Post Overdose Response Team (PORT), which formed in 2020 and is a collaborative effort between the Eden and Reidsville police departments, Daymark Recovery Services and the county’s DHHS Integrated Health Care Program.

The intent of this initiative is to follow up with individuals who have an unintended opioid overdose. The follow-up is directed at patients who refuse transport to a hospital and must be done within 24-72 hours of their receiving NARCAN for an overdose.

In January, Rockingham County Emergency Services responded to 19 suspected opioid overdose encounters, compared to 21 in January 2022, according to a Feb. 14 NC Injury and Violence Prevention report.

Under the initiative, community paramedics with the Integrated Health Care Team will be allowed to administer Suboxone, a drug given to people to help break opioid addictions, to patients who are interested in beginning treatment for their substance-use disorder. This means immediate access to treatment, and it reduces the chance of future overdoses while allowing staff to help them access ongoing treatment resources, county officials said.

During the past quarter, staff from the Integrated Health Care Program have contacted 50% of individuals who experienced an overdose, and 43% of those individuals accepted some type of assistance, according to county officials.

“We believe that this will enhance treatment by making it more readily available in the community for those affected by opioid use.” said Carye Dickerson, program manager.

“We will increase their potential for successful outcomes in the management of their opioid-use disorder.”

For more information, call Carye Dickerson at 336-342-1394, Ext. 7048.