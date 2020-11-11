County will be ready when a vaccine arrives, but cases mount

This week marks the third in a row that the infection rate has stayed over 9% -- nearly twice what experts believe is an acceptable level. An ideal rate would be 5% or less, considered a relatively safe level that public health experts say shows a community has harnessed some control over the spread of the highly infectious disease.

An infection rate of 9.4% positive means that 9.4% of individuals tested in the county were found to be positive for the novel coronavirus.

Such a percent positive rate is a snapshot of the prominence of disease in a region, and it can fluctuate throughout the weeks and months.

On Friday, the county of 91,000 had recorded 1,296 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the global pandemic. By Tuesday, the number had increased by 118 to 2,414, a growth rate of 5.13% over four days.

In better news, the county's hospitalizations dropped to 11 on Tuesday after weeks of fluctuating between 15 - 39. Thus far, 29 inidividuals have died from COVID-19, nearly all of whom were senior citizens who suffered from underlying health conditions.

As Rockingham County struggles with its infection rates and sees a reluctance among many citizens to consistently wear masks and social distance, surrounding counties are doing a better job with control.