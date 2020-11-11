County will be ready when a vaccine arrives, but cases mount

WENTWORTH — COVID-19 cases continue to mount in Rockingham County, but public health officials say they are preparing for a possible vaccine to arrive early next year.
"The vaccine is coming,'' said Susan Young, the county's interim public health director, during a recent broadcast of the public service show, "Rockingham 411.'' "We are starting to train and get information funneling through the state'' about how to administer and distribute a vaccine, Young explained.
"We have signed our vaccine provider agreement here at the health department, and we are getting our ... ducks in a row to distribute that vaccine because it is coming,'' Young said.
Indeed, the nation on Monday heard heartening news from research experts that Pfizer-BioNTech's mRNA vaccine appears in preliminary tests to be 90% effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19.
The pharmaceutical giant is among several drug companies running vaccine trials in a race to find a cure for the novel coronavirus as infection rates soar nationwide. Last week saw national daily infection rates top 100,000.
"I am very encouraged at the 90% efficacy rate the vaccine has shown in the trials,'' Young said Tuesday via email. "This is greater than first anticipated.''
Here in Rockingham County, the rate of infection remains much higher than public health recommendations, measuring around 9.4% positive.
This week marks the third in a row that the infection rate has stayed over 9% -- nearly twice what experts believe is an acceptable level. An ideal rate would be 5% or less, considered a relatively safe level that public health experts say shows a community has harnessed some control over the spread of the highly infectious disease.
An infection rate of 9.4% positive means that 9.4% of individuals tested in the county were found to be positive for the novel coronavirus.
Such a percent positive rate is a snapshot of the prominence of disease in a region, and it can fluctuate throughout the weeks and months.
On Friday, the county of 91,000 had recorded 1,296 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the global pandemic. By Tuesday, the number had increased by 118 to 2,414, a growth rate of 5.13% over four days.
In better news, the county's hospitalizations dropped to 11 on Tuesday after weeks of fluctuating between 15 - 39. Thus far, 29 inidividuals have died from COVID-19, nearly all of whom were senior citizens who suffered from underlying health conditions.
As Rockingham County struggles with its infection rates and sees a reluctance among many citizens to consistently wear masks and social distance, surrounding counties are doing a better job with control.
More urban surrounding areas like Guilford and Forsyth have held their COVID-19 infection rates at safer levels below 7%, state public health statistics show. The statewide average infection rate stands at about 7%.
Last week, Rockingham saw its heaviest weekly caseload yet with 277 infections reported between Oct. 30 and Nov. 6.
Since Oct. 16, when infections numbered 1,644, new illness reports have climbed by 47%, according to public health records.
With high infection rates comes heightened concern about the upcoming holidays and the potential for infection from celebration gatherings, public health officials say. Young and other experts stress the need for social distancing and urge the public to avoid interacting with people outside of their households unless practicing rigorous social distancing.
Find more information on safe holiday entertaining at: https://rockinghamcountync.municipalone.com/files/documents/InterimGuidanceforPrivateSocialGathnews134081030102120-050939PMa.pdf
Infectious disease experts warn that infection rates increase exponentially when people do not wear masks and practice simple social distancing guidelines. One reason: some 40% of people with COVID-19 may not know they have it because they feel no symptoms. These asymptomatic patients are just as infectious as obviously ill patients.
Extended family gatherings continue to be the leading cause of new infections in Rockingham, Young said. And the county continues to see its highest number of cases from Reidsville, Eden and Madison-Mayodan, in that order, Young said.
Free drive-up testing is now available at the county health department in Wentworth, Young said. Anyone who wants to be tested may go to the Governmental Center location on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m.- noon, and 12:30 p.m.-5p.m. Tests typically take about 10 minutes and insurance is not required. Appointments are not required, but service may be quicker with an appointment. To arrange, call the health department at (336) 342-8100.
State health officials continue to help Young's staff with contact tracing thousands of locals who may have been exposed to someone with the virus, Young has said.
Tracers handle all health information confidentially and do not divulge the names of infected individuals or their contacts, Young reminded.
Monitor phones for calls from unfamiliar numbers in case a contact tracer attempts to get in touch, Young said.
County residents should also get flu shots immediately and prevent co-infection of flu and COVID-19, Young said, noting she has already seen one such case of double illness.
Health officials also urge the public to download a public health phone app: SlowCOVIDNC. The app can alert you if you have been exposed to an individual who has tested positive.
In Rockingham, 1,393, or 57.7%, of the county’s patients have recovered since the start of the pandemic. And 980, or 40.6%, are home recuperating.
The county has conducted 33, 608 novel coronavirus tests to date, records show.
Infectious disease experts caution that there may be many more infected patients than are tested. They forecast that for every known positive case of COVID-19, there are likely 10-20 times more. And a high percentage of cases — between 25-40% — are likely asymptomatic, meaning a person who is ill and highly contagious may not show symptoms of the disease.
Health stats show 1,367 of the county's coronavirus patients are over 40 years old, while 996 are below. Ages were not specified for 51 patients.
Statewide, 294,860 people had contracted COVID-19 and 4,615 had died as of Tuesday.
Those who suspect they might be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should call their primary care provider to discuss their health so appropriate steps can be taken to protect themselves and others. Testing sites are available throughout the county.
Find more information at www.rockinghamcountydhhs.org.
