Countywide Food Drive Faces Greater Need than Ever

Along with Metzler, a number of churches, businesses, organizations and individuals are involved in the annual collection process.

Several ROTC classes at the county’s four high schools have pitched in during past drives and organizers hope they will be able to continue this year, despite the fact that most students have been away from campus, doing their studies online during the pandemic.

“Right now, it’s a big demand to assist those in the community,” said 1st Sgt. David Bray, Senior Army Instructor with the Morehead High School Army ROTC. “We try to teach the cadets it’s always a blessing to bless others. We want to give back to the community.”

The City of Eden has long been a strong supporter of the food drive. Interim Fire Chief Todd Harden put out boxes at the local fire departments in February and plans to give the food collected by the firefighters to the Rockingham County Veterans pantry, he said.

This year, most county fire departments are serving as convenient food donation drop-off points for people who live in the county’s most rural areas. Many have been involved for several years, Dawson said.