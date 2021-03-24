Countywide Food Drive Faces Greater Need than Ever

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — A multi-agency countywide food drive for Rockingham County must meet the acute needs of a community in dire need after the economic stresses of the pandemic.
The 11th Annual Countywide Food Drive began March 1 and extends through the end of April. This year’s task of garnering donations is made even more critical by the fact that last year’s drive was cut short during its second week when the state was forced to shut down in an effort to fight the spread of COVID-19.
Despite the impediment to last year’s drive, though, many businesses, churches and organizations still managed to collect nearly 40,000 pounds of food to distribute to helping agencies throughout the spring and summer of 2020, said Blake Dawson, co-chairman of this year’s drive.
Among the agencies that receive food from the drive to distribute are: Cooperative Christian Ministries, Hands of God of Rockingham County, Men in Christ Ministries, Reidsville Soup Kitchen, Rockingham County Veterans Coalition and The Salvation Armies of Reidsville, Eden and Western Rockingham County.
“Hunger doesn’t go away,” Dawson said of Rockingham County’s food-insecure population. “In fact, our agencies are seeing record numbers of people coming in to get food for their families.”
Dawson pointed out that one couple who had helped with the food drives in the past now relied on food donations from the drive to fill their own cupboards, due to economic downturns from the pandemic. Indeed, more than 18% of Rockingham Countians live in poverty—well over the statewide average poverty rate of 13.6%, U.S. Census statistics show.
For this year’s drive, Neil Jacques replaces longtime organizer Ann Fish as co-chair to assist Dawson. Fish will remain as a consultant to the drive. Fish and Dawson founded the drive in 2010.
At that time, Fish and Dawson were asked by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints to come up with an idea to make the church more visible in the community. Initially, they thought the drive would be a one-time event. However, the five agencies they endowed with food that year requested the drive become an annual event.
“It has been an on-going success, growing from five agencies that first year to seven now and from 10,000 pounds to 50,000 pounds,” Dawson said.
This week, Rockingham County Manager Lance Metzler reminded citizens how critical contributions are this year.
“My wife and I bring donations to help support our neighbors in need,’’ Metzler said. “We’d like everyone to participate, especially with all the additional challenges we’ve experienced with the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Metzler further announced that Rockingham County’s public libraries will institute a “Food for Fines’’ program whereby each dollar of overdue book fines will be waived with a corresponding donation of non-perishable food items or toiletries. This offer is for fines only and food items must have a current expiration date. Cans cannot be dented and all toiletries must be sealed. Donations will be accepted at all library branches even if there are no fines to waive.
Along with Metzler, a number of churches, businesses, organizations and individuals are involved in the annual collection process.
Several ROTC classes at the county’s four high schools have pitched in during past drives and organizers hope they will be able to continue this year, despite the fact that most students have been away from campus, doing their studies online during the pandemic.
“Right now, it’s a big demand to assist those in the community,” said 1st Sgt. David Bray, Senior Army Instructor with the Morehead High School Army ROTC. “We try to teach the cadets it’s always a blessing to bless others. We want to give back to the community.”
The City of Eden has long been a strong supporter of the food drive. Interim Fire Chief Todd Harden put out boxes at the local fire departments in February and plans to give the food collected by the firefighters to the Rockingham County Veterans pantry, he said.
This year, most county fire departments are serving as convenient food donation drop-off points for people who live in the county’s most rural areas. Many have been involved for several years, Dawson said.
“It’s just easier for someone drop of food at the local department or hand a bag of food to a neighbor who is a firefighter in these times when social distancing is a high priority for most citizens,” Dawson said. “Several departments have done this in the past and brought in quite a bit of food on the final day.”
Several agencies that benefit from the collection efforts also provide food for the backpack programs in the local schools. Even though the schools have been closed for most of the school year, school staffs have worked to make sure children who otherwise might go hungry still get their backpacks filled with food to take home.
“We have a lot of partners who help us collect the food each year,” Dawson said. “We encourage churches, businesses and organizations to do drives within their units and drop off the food at one of the agencies or other designated drop-off points.”
“Youth groups, such as scout troops also can conduct food drives within their neighborhoods as special service projects,” Dawson said. “It is important to involve our youth because if they learn about helping others at an early age, it usually develops into a lifelong trait.”
Among county donation drop-off spots for non-perishable foods and toiletries are:
Rockingham County Governmental Center Main Lobby, 371 NC Hwy. 65, Reidsville. Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce Street, Eden. -Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton Street, Madison. -Reidsville Public Library, 204 W. Morehead Street, Reidsville. -Stoneville Public Library, 201 E. Main Street, Stoneville. -Rockingham County Animal Shelter, 250 Cherokee Camp Rd., Wentworth. -Rockingham County Register of Deeds, 170 NC 65, Suite 150, Wentworth.-Rockingham County Board of Elections, 240 Cherokee Camp Rd., Wentworth.Possible non-perishable food donations may include:
Breakfast Foods: Cereal, Pop Tarts, pancake mix, syrup, oatmeal, cream of wheat, jams & jellies, peanut butter.
Canned Meats: Tuna, Vienna sausages, Beanie Weenies, sardines, Spam, chicken, beef chunks, beef stew.
Pastas: Chef-Boy-ar-Dee, macaroni and cheese, pasta salad mixes, spaghetti sauces, spaghetti, noodles, macaroni, ramen noodles.
Desserts: Puddings, canned fruit cups, cake mixes and frostings, brownie and cookie mixes, cookies.
Canned and Baked Goods: Fruits, vegetables, soups, flour, cornmeal, various mixes.
BackPack for Kids: Ramen noodles, individual peanut butter servings, puddings, canned fruit cups, ravioli, Spaghetti-0s, instant cup soups, Pop- Tarts, granola bars, individual macaroni and cheese cups.
For additional information, call 336-613-6292, 336-432-2843, or 336-627-1256.