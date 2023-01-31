 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Countywide Food Drive kicks off early to fight persistent hunger in county

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — Organizers for the 13th Annual Countywide Food Drive — Rockingham County’s largest collection initiative — begins today, a month early this year, in an effort to get a jump on persistent hunger in the rural region.

Leaders of most of Rockingham County’s 25 fire and rescue agencies met recently to plan their role establishing drop-off points countywide for food donations during the drive that runs through March 30.

“The success of our efforts over the past several years, despite COVID restrictions, was due largely because these departments took on the responsibility of allowing their neighbors to leave food contributions at their stations,” said Neil Jacques of Reidsville, co-chairman of the food drive that provides shelf-stable cupboard staples to eight helping agencies throughout the county.

Those agencies are food banks and/or soup kitchens.

“The 2022 drive netted nearly $70,000 in food products, cash and in-kind donations,” Jacques said.

“Even with businesses shuttered during those early days of COVID and with many people now continuing to work from their homes, we were able to provide record amounts of food for our eight agencies.”

As the drive’s organizing committee begins revamping and rebranding plans, it has learned from the agencies that will distribute food that need in the county, long considered a food desert, continues to grow. Indeed, 17% of the county’s 91,000 residents are classified as being “food insecure,’’ which means they are unsure about where their next meal will come from, statistics from the Southeastern University Consortium on Hunger, Poverty and Nutrition show.

A sobering 24% of the county’s children are food insecure, and nearly 5,000 county school kids are eligible for free or reduced-cost meals. In North Carolina, the overall food insecurity rate is about 14%, according to research from national organizations researching hunger.

While the county food drive has tried to answer the call for more food by beginning the drive one month early, it will also implement more school-sponsored food drives this year, organizers said.

A large portion of the food donated will go to the county school district’s Back Pack programs as more children need such food to stave off hunger at home, especially on weekends. This is because many county families are facing reduced incomes and higher food costs from inflation, Jacques noted.

This year’s goal is to collect $60,000 worth of food as the committee focuses on contacting businesses, industries, clubs and civic organizations and individuals to participate in collecting food.

So far, quite a few businesses, schools and organizations have verified they will participate in this year’s drive.

“At this time, we expect boxes in churches, businesses and industries, in addition to county offices and libraries, and city offices in Reidsville, Eden, Stoneville, Wentworth, Madison and Mayodan.” Jacques said.

“Youth groups, such as scout troops, also can conduct food drives within their neighborhoods as special-service projects,” said Blake Dawson, another drive co-chairman.

“It is important to involve our youth because if they learn about helping others at an early age, it usually develops into a lifelong trait.”

WANT TO HELP?

The 13th Annual Countywide Food Drive will distribute food to eight agencies that serve the hungry in Rockingham County.

They include: Community Crisis Center, CORMII Community Development Corp, Cooperative Christian Ministries, Hands of God of Rockingham County, Men and Women in Christ Ministries, Reidsville Soup Kitchen, Rockingham County Veterans Coalition, and The Salvation Armies of Reidsville, Eden and Western Rockingham County.

Anyone wanting to participate in the drive by putting a food collection box at their place of business or doing special neighborhood collections, should contact Neil Jacques at 336-613-6292, or neilrjacques@hotmail.com

0 Comments
