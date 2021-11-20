Court says convicted killer deserves new sentencing in Gaston County case

The appellate court ruled Superior Court Judge Nathaniel Poovey should have conducted a mental health competency hearing to determine if Rojas was fit to be sentenced for his crime. The court vacated his sentence of a minimum of 33 years and a maximum of almost 41 years and ordered a new competency hearing for Rojas.

Questions about Rojas’ mental health have been a part of the case from almost the beginning.

Rojas inflicted 161 stab wounds to Costner’s body while killing her. But Rojas had spent much of his time in mental health facilities even after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.

While doctors evaluated Rojas’ mental health, they also reported he appeared to be playing the system.

“Obviously I’m not going to be found capable if I stick to my story,” Rojas reportedly told one mental health worker at Broughton Hospital in Morganton while being evaluated as to whether his psychosis would allow him to stand trial for murder.

He told another mental health professional that his defense attorney told him not to discuss his crime. He also told a mental health worker he imagined things would work out best for him if he convinced doctors he was too mentally ill to stand trial, according to medical records entered into evidence in the case.