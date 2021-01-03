COVID-19 cases jumping by 70 per day, 12 in Rock dead since Dec. 29

WENTWORTH — On the second day of the new year, Rockingham County grappled with staggering COVID-19 statistics — a 24% increase in deaths from the disease since Dec. 29, and a nearly 30% leap in hospitalizations within 10 days.

Just as troubling to public health leaders: the rate of new lab-confirmed infections. To illustrate, as of Dec. 4, a reported 3,208 cases of COVID-19 had been diagnosed in Rockingham County. Twenty nine days later, that figure jumped by 44% to 4,612.

And between Tuesday, when the county reported 4,329 cases of COVID-19, and Saturday, the number has grown by 6.5%, bringing a daily average of 70 new cases over four days.

Consider that on Dec. 23, when 4,099 made up the roster of the ill, the count has soared by 12.5% — a jump that spanned just 10 days.

During the last week of 2020, five citizens succumbed to the novel coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 51. On New Year's Eve, that number spiked by five more deaths of residents aged between their mid-50s to early 90s, said Trey Wright, Rockingham County's new public health director.

Of that number, two of the casualties were residents of long-term care facilities within Rockingham, though Wright said there are no new outbreaks within such facilities.