COVID-19 cases jumping by 70 per day, 12 in Rock dead since Dec. 29

WENTWORTH — On the second day of the new year, Rockingham County grappled with staggering COVID-19 statistics — a 24% increase in deaths from the disease since Dec. 29, and a nearly 30% leap in hospitalizations within 10 days.
Just as troubling to public health leaders: the rate of new lab-confirmed infections. To illustrate, as of Dec. 4, a reported 3,208 cases of COVID-19 had been diagnosed in Rockingham County. Twenty nine days later, that figure jumped by 44% to 4,612.
And between Tuesday, when the county reported 4,329 cases of COVID-19, and Saturday, the number has grown by 6.5%, bringing a daily average of 70 new cases over four days.
Consider that on Dec. 23, when 4,099 made up the roster of the ill, the count has soared by 12.5% — a jump that spanned just 10 days.
During the last week of 2020, five citizens succumbed to the novel coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 51. On New Year's Eve, that number spiked by five more deaths of residents aged between their mid-50s to early 90s, said Trey Wright, Rockingham County's new public health director.
Of that number, two of the casualties were residents of long-term care facilities within Rockingham, though Wright said there are no new outbreaks within such facilities.
Rather, there are continued issues with positive cases showing up within residential nursing centers that have already dealt with more pervasive outbreaks in recent months, he explained.The care homes at which the patients died were not specified.
By Saturday, another six people had died in Rockingham. The death toll is now 62.
Information about the ages of the most recent victims was not immediately available due to the New Year's holiday.
Statistics from the county health department show that the number of Rockingham Countians hospitalized for COVID-19 grew by 10 on Christmas week.
Comparing Dec. 23, when hospitalizations here numbered 54, and Saturday, when they totaled 70, data show a nearly 30% uptick over 10 days.
On Monday, Wright announced that 64 people were inpatients with the disease. Just one month ago, the county saw a daily average of around 26-32 hospitalized patients.
"I am concerned with hospitalization numbers as we are now seeing increases, many of those may have traveled or had visitors (for the holidays) that were not from that immediate household,'' Wright said.
"Until we are able to (vaccinate) our larger overall population ... and even thereafter ... we must still practice the 3Ws,'' he said, referring to washing hands, waiting six feet away from others and wearing face masks in public settings and around individuals who do not live under the same roof.
At the same time, the state, Rockingham and many surrounding counties are struggling with dangerously high infection rates due to community transmission within rural areas where resistance to practicing strict social distancing has been strong, health experts say.
Rockingham's percent positive rate eased a bit this week, dropping from 11.4 to 10.3 on Saturday. But the state average positive rate was still above 13%, down slightly from last week's all-time state high.
Public health experts deem 5% or less as an acceptable infection rate for a community trying to control the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Vaccination plans
Meanwhile, the state and county this week are refining plans for vaccinating the public as doses of precious COVID-19 vaccine roll in from Moderna and Pfizer pharmaceutical companies to area hospitals and the county health department.
Thus far, the county has received 900 doses of the Moderna vaccine with which to begin innoculating frontline healthcare workers and others considered at highest risk for contracting the often deadly virus.
With the Wednesday announcement by state health officials that North Carolina will follow CDC guidelines for prioritizing the order in which various groups receive the vaccine, county health staff is ready, Wright said in an email.
How will you know when it's your turn to be vaccinated?
Where will vaccines be administered?
Vaccine supply updates
Since Dec. 22, the county's health department, UNC Rockingham Healthcare and Annie Penn Hospital received their first shipments of COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna.
UNC Rockingham Healthcare on Dec. 22 began administering its first 50 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to frontline workers. By later that day, the hospital had received 400 more vaccine doses from Moderna pharmaceutical company.
Also on Dec. 22, the county health department received its first shipment of 500 doses of the vaccine from Moderna. Staff began administering those doses on Dec. 23. Another 400 doses arrived from Moderna this week, Wright said.
“We ask for the public’s patience as vaccine supplies will be limited for some time and the distribution will be a slow process,'' Wright said last week. "Even though this process has been slow, it is comforting to know we’ve started to administer the vaccines and are full steam ahead to getting things back to normal.”
None of the COVID-19 vaccines the county will administer uses the live virus that causes COVID-19, the news release said. Some individuals may experience symptoms like a fever after receiving the vaccine. This is normal and a sign that your immune system is learning how to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19.
Local doctors say they are now bracing for new infections contracted over the Christmas and New Year's holidays.
Experts estimate that for every positive case diagnosed, there may be at least 100 more undiagnosed or asymptomatic infected individuals in a community.
Health officials strongly advise residents to get flu shots promptly to prevent co-infection of flu and COVID-19.
Health officials further urge the public to download a public health phone app: SlowCOVIDNC. The app can alert you if you have been exposed to an individual who has tested positive.
Find more information at www.rockinghamcountydhhs.org.
Contact Susie C. Spear at sspear@rockinghamnow.com, (336) 349-4331, ext. 6140 and follow @SpearSusie_RCN on Twitter.