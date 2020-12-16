COVID-19 claims five in Rock since Friday, vaccine rollout underway

WENTWORTH — Five Rockingham Countians have died from the COVID-19 virus since Friday and the infection rate continues to climb to new more dangerous heights.

On Tuesday, infection rate had ticked up to 10.7% from 10.4% on Friday. Rockingham's current percent positive rate is more than twice what epidemiologists consider safe for a community.

The statewide average rate of infection is even higher at 11.4% as cases and hospitalization rates across North Carolina break pandemic records and cause grave concern among citizens and health care professionals.

Meanwhile, area and local hospitals are readying themselves for the arrival of the first precious doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

"UNC Health hospitals will receive vaccines in the first week of allocation,'' Myla Barnhardt, director of marketing and public relations for UNC Rockingham Health Care, said in a recent email. UNC Rockingham is a Cone Health facility.

"The system expects to receive 15,000 doses during the first week of availability,'' Barnhardt said, adding that the UNC Health system employs more than 33,000 people.

The system will follow CDC and state health guidelines and offer vaccines to staff in areas of highest risk first, Barnhardt said.