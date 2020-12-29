COVID-19 concerns at Hops Burger chain has workers demanding more transparency, better protection

GREENSBORO — Employees of a local restaurant chain are demanding changes to its coronavirus protocols after they learned of fellow workers testing positive through social media and word of mouth.
Lillian Thorne, who works at Hops Burger Bar on Spring Garden Street, said employees are upset that management had not informed them of the cases.
“When (employees) brought that to management’s attention, they threw around excuses like HIPAA, that they weren’t allowed to tell us that someone had COVID,” Thorne said. “(Employees) responded: ‘We don’t need to know who has it. We need to know that it’s present at our workplace.'”
HIPAA, the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996, includes restrictions for sharing private medical information.
However, guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say restaurants should immediately inform staff, customers and health officials of any confirmed cases of COVID-19.
“They couldn’t really give us any reason as to why they weren’t more urgent about communicating with us,” said Thorne, who has worked at Hops for about a year and a half.
Hops is a popular restaurant with three locations in the Triad. Money.com put it at No. 18 on a list of the 20 Best Burger Spots in the U.S., based on Yelp.com reviews.
Even after some employees confronted management after finding out about the latest case on Dec. 16, the restaurant wasn't shut down, said Edy Hayden, a server at the Spring Garden location.
“We were all expected to go to work even though there wasn’t enough time for us to go get tested and get our results back,” said Hayden, who has worked at the restaurant for two years.
Employees refused to return to work the following day, forcing managers to run the restaurant until after it was cleaned, Thorne said.
David Essa, a co-owner at Hops, said the company has already made some changes and is working closely with the Guilford County Health Department.
“We definitely acknowledge that we have made some missteps in this process,” he said. “I hear my employees loud and clear and take these concerns very, very seriously.”
The company has hired a consultant “to make sure that we develop and implement a new COVID action plan which will be introduced to our employees and staff at all of our locations,” Essa said.
The workers also have asked for paid sick leave.
“That is absolutely 100% part of what is being dealt with in our plan,” Essa said.
Since the start of the pandemic, companies large and small have struggled with what they should disclose about COVID-19 cases to their employees. However, those who advocate for workers rights say the failure of companies to share information about cases could lead to further spread among workers and their families and potentially death.
Hayden, 22, said the Hops new COVID action plan is overdue.
“We’ve closed down before,” said Hayden, referring to a company-wide closure in July after two employees at the Lawndale Drive restaurant tested positive for the coronavirus.
“That’s when the first plan was written,” she said.
But that plan doesn’t address notifying employees of positive cases and contact tracing, she added.
Hayden also said the company hasn’t been offering weekly updates to employees and customers — something she said was promised in the July plan.
Neither Hayden nor Thorne, who are roommates, has returned to work because another roommate has tested positive for COVID-19 forcing them to quarantine. Their tests related to the restaurant work have come back negative, they said.
"A lot of my co-workers' (tests) have been coming back negative," Hayden said.
Thorne, 22, said 16 employees have signed the list of demands, which includes paid sick leave and more transparency when COVID-19 cases arise.
The company has already addressed some concerns, such as replacing physical menus with digital menus easily seen on cellphones and tighter restrictions on temperature checks for people entering the building. It also is paying for rapid COVID-19 tests for employees.
A lot of employees are hopeful that management will meet their demands, said Thorne, who works as a host and food runner.
She remains skeptical, however.
“They’ve had since March to come up with a thorough COVID plan of action in preparation for (a time when one or more employees contracted the virus),” she said. “With the track record here of them not having transparency and open communication, I just don’t likely think that’s a possibility.”
Thorne said there is fear among some employees that making demands and speaking out will cause retaliation. She noted that some employees are getting fewer hours on the schedule while others aren't getting any work at all this week at the Spring Garden location, which temporarily began limiting its service to curbside and delivery. The Lawndale and Winston-Salem locations are still offering dine-in services.
Hayden said her boss pulled her aside when she picked up her paycheck on Wednesday and said "I need to see where your head's at. I need to see if your head is in a good place and I can put you on the schedule and not go around like bad-mouthing us.'"
"I was kind of surprised to hear that," said Hayden, adding that she is heartened by some of the things the company is doing, such as shifting to curbside dining and getting the restaurant sanitized.
Essa denied that there's been retaliation.
“We have not punished them in any way,” he said. “Without the employees, you don’t have much.
“Once this plan is rolled out … we’ll see that Hops Burger Bar is doing everything that their employees are asking and even more stuff than they’re asking."
Thorne said the new plan is a good start.
However, she said, “I think it is just a lot bigger than Hops. I think a lot of food-service industry workers and probably a lot of workers in a lot of different positions now are feeling the same way.
“We don’t have a government stimulus to back us up, so we have to work to live. And if we have to go to work to survive, we just want to make sure that we’re protected and that our safety is a priority.”