COVID-19 concerns at Hops Burger chain has workers demanding more transparency, better protection

Even after some employees confronted management after finding out about the latest case on Dec. 16, the restaurant wasn't shut down, said Edy Hayden, a server at the Spring Garden location.

“We were all expected to go to work even though there wasn’t enough time for us to go get tested and get our results back,” said Hayden, who has worked at the restaurant for two years.

Employees refused to return to work the following day, forcing managers to run the restaurant until after it was cleaned, Thorne said.

David Essa, a co-owner at Hops, said the company has already made some changes and is working closely with the Guilford County Health Department.

“We definitely acknowledge that we have made some missteps in this process,” he said. “I hear my employees loud and clear and take these concerns very, very seriously.”

The company has hired a consultant “to make sure that we develop and implement a new COVID action plan which will be introduced to our employees and staff at all of our locations,” Essa said.

The workers also have asked for paid sick leave.

“That is absolutely 100% part of what is being dealt with in our plan,” Essa said.