COVID-19 infection rate climbs to 3 times safe level in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — Restaurants are full, and grocery stores, churches and big box discount stores are bustling with unmasked patrons. But COVID-19 is alive and well in the county of 91,000, statistics show.

In fact, the infection rate this week climbed to 14%, about three times higher than the recommended 5% rate the Centers for Disease Control and Protection considers safe for a community.

And as the state contends with increasing infections from subvariants of the omicron variant of COVID-19, Rockingham County has counted 326 new cases of the highly infectious disease in the past two weeks, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Omicron subvariants, experts nationwide say, are armed with mutations to the virus’s spike proteins that make them able to dodge immunity in individuals who are vaccinated and/or have already been infected with COVID-19.

Subvariant BA 2.12.1 is particularly contagious and makes up nearly half of new cases reported in North Carolina over the past two weeks, state health records show.

Such subvariants increase the chance of reinfection, too.

In June the CDC reported that more than 1.6 million cases of reinfection had been reported across 24 states. North Carolina had confirmed more than 100,000 reinfection cases last month.

So, masking indoors and among large crowds is ever more important, health officials have said.Rockingham County has diagnosed 23,398 cases of COVID-19 since the advent of the pandemic, according to state health records. That computes to nearly 26% of the county’s population.

And the county is well behind the rest of the state when it comes to vaccination. North Carolina counts 58% of all residents as vaccinated with at least one booster shot, while Rockingham County sits at just 28%.

A more detailed vaccination breakdown shows 77% of all adults in N.C. are inoculated with at least one booster, while just 29% of children ages 6-17 are.

A look at overall vaccination rates in other Triad counties shows Caswell at 27%, Stokes at 26%, Guilford and Forsyth at 36% and Alamance at 33%.

Since the start of the pandemic, Rockingham County has lost 299 residents to the disease, county records show.