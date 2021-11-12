COVID-19 infection rate down, late reports of 6 more deaths

WENTWORTH — Rockingham County's COVID-19 infection rate has dropped to 7% this week, but the deaths of six more county residents were reported, bringing the disease's toll here to 203.

"These (deaths) were late reports that came within the last two weeks and were not updated on the NCDHHS dashboard,'' said Trey Wright, Rockingham County Public Health Director, referring to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services' website.

Wright said the residents who died were all people who lived in their own homes rather than long term care facilities. One victim was in their mid-30s, two were in their mid-40s, one was in their mid-50s and the other two ranged in age from 60-late-80s.

On Friday, the county reported that 165 new cases of COVID-19 had been diagnosed in Rockingham this week.

Meanwhile, the CDC reports 190 new cases in Rockingham County this week and five hospitalizations due to COVID-19. The number is a substantial drop from recent months in which most weekly hospitalizations have exceeded 10.