COVID-19 infections rise in Rockingham County, Stokes among state's worst hotspots

WENTWORTH — As the delta variant of COVID-19 persists and the threat of the new variant Omicron looms, Rockingham County is having an uptick in infection with the rate climbing from 7.3% on Friday to 8.6% on Monday, county health department records show.

But the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta calculates risk as even higher in the county, recording the infection rate on Monday as 9.58%, nearly 1% higher than the county's estimate.

The CDC further recorded 362 new cases in the county since Nov. 30, while Rockingham County health officials reported 218 new weekly cases in their report on Friday.

Trey Wright, the county's public health director, said Tuesday that 44,000 Rockingham Countians, or about 48% of the population of the rural county, are fully vaccinated.

According to the CDC, nine people in Rockingham County have been hospitalized with the novel coronavirus since Nov. 30.

Meanwhile, North Carolina's statewide average infection rate was 7.7% on Monday, higher than the CDC's recommended 5% or less, which indicates community transmission of the disease is relatively love.