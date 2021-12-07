COVID-19 infections rise in Rockingham County, Stokes among state's worst hotspots

WENTWORTH — As the delta variant of COVID-19 persists and the threat of the new variant Omicron looms, Rockingham County is having an uptick in infection with the rate climbing from 7.3% on Friday to 8.6% on Monday, county health department records show.
But the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta calculates risk as even higher in the county, recording the infection rate on Monday as 9.58%, nearly 1% higher than the county's estimate.
The CDC further recorded 362 new cases in the county since Nov. 30, while Rockingham County health officials reported 218 new weekly cases in their report on Friday.
Trey Wright, the county's public health director, said Tuesday that 44,000 Rockingham Countians, or about 48% of the population of the rural county, are fully vaccinated.
According to the CDC, nine people in Rockingham County have been hospitalized with the novel coronavirus since Nov. 30.
Meanwhile, North Carolina's statewide average infection rate was 7.7% on Monday, higher than the CDC's recommended 5% or less, which indicates community transmission of the disease is relatively love.
By comparison, Rockingham's neighboring counties are fighting higher than normal rates, with bordering Stokes County having one of the highest infection rates in the state at 14%. The highest rate is in Yadkin County, where 16.3% of all people tested for COVID-19 have been positive, statistics from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Safety show.
Rates for other counties in the immediate region were: Surry, 10.8%; Caswell, 8.8%; Guilford, 6.5%; Forsyth, 9.1%; and Alamanace, 7.7%, according to the NCDHHS.
Statewide, 2,101 new daily cases had been reported on Monday, and 1,307 North Carolinians were hospitalized with the highly contagious virus.
North Carolina adults have turned out in high numbers for vaccines with 73% reported to have had at least one shot, while 69% of adults have had two.
No information on the rate at which Rockingham Countians are getting booster shots was available at press time. For information about where you may get a vaccination or COVID-19 test, call the Rockingham County Health Department at 336-342-8140 or visit the website at https://www.rockinghamcountync.gov/pview.aspx?id=21123.
