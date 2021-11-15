COVID-19 shouldn't nix holiday travel in 2021, Triad health experts say

However, in a cautionary sign, COVID-19 infection rates have plateaued recently. The infection rate has hovered between 70,000 and 75,000 new cases a day for nearly three weeks, Johns Hopkins reports.

Ohl said that currently there's no variant threat emerging like the delta variant that could spark another wave of COVID-19 infections.

However, Ohl has said previously that COVID-19 probably is not going away, just receding to an endemic level, which would mean there would be periods of rising infections just as there is with the flu.

Even as the pandemic shows hopeful trends, a poll out this week on North Carolinians' views about the scope of the crisis shows its reach.

The group Carolina Forward found that a large majority of North Carolinians remain concerned about themselves or a loved one contracting COVID-19. The survey found 72% of state residents are either somewhat or very concerned about infections.

When asked if they, or someone they knew, suffered from either COVID-19 or the lingering symptoms known as "long COVID," more than a quarter — 26% — said they did.

Figures from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reflect the toll of COVID-19 in the High Point area since the local onset of the pandemic in March 2020.

Based on cases in ZIP code areas, High Point has recorded 17,848 COVID-19 cases. Through Thursday, 275 people in the city had died from the virus. In Guilford County, a total of 879 have died from the virus, according to the Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services.