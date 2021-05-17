COVID-19 update: 3 new deaths documented in Guilford County over the weekend, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States with an update from Guilford County and the CDC:

Number of N.C. cases: Monday's data shows 688 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 991,956. There were a total of 15,715 tests completed Sunday. Of the tests returned Saturday, 4.7% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Monday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 47,744 cases (889 cases per 10,000 residents) and 703 deaths. That's an increase of 156 cases since Friday's report and three more death.

• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,038 active cases of COVID-19 and 46,400 cumulative cases as of Monday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 710 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 30 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,285 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 44,651 county residents have recovered from the illness.