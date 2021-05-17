COVID-19 update: 3 new deaths documented in Guilford County over the weekend, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States with an update from Guilford County and the CDC:
Number of N.C. cases: Monday's data shows 688 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 991,956. There were a total of 15,715 tests completed Sunday. Of the tests returned Saturday, 4.7% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Monday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 47,744 cases (889 cases per 10,000 residents) and 703 deaths. That's an increase of 156 cases since Friday's report and three more death.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,038 active cases of COVID-19 and 46,400 cumulative cases as of Monday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 710 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 30 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,285 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 44,651 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Monday's state data shows Alamance County with 18,328 total cases (1,081 cases per 10,000 residents) and 279 deaths; Davidson County with 16,670 cases (995 cases per 10,000 residents) and 187 deaths; Forsyth County with 35,981 total cases (941 cases per 10,000 residents) and 378 deaths; Randolph County with 15,073 total cases (1,049 cases per 10,000 residents) and 228 deaths; and Rockingham County had 7,690 total cases (845 cases per 10,000 residents) and 110 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 42 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Monday, one fewer than the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 72% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 12,891 deaths from COVID-19 as of Monday, an increase of 29 from Friday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 816 people hospitalized on Sunday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 93% of the state's hospitals. That's one more than on Saturday.
Vaccinations: As of Sunday, the most recent data available, 188,666 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 172,869 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 7.86 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 32.75 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon. New cases increased by 28,692 from the day before. The CDC also reported 415 new deaths nationally Monday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 582,769.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.