COVID-19 vaccination clinics make things easy for those who need them

He especially enjoys working at the vaccination clinics. He will be back on the job during the next cycle.

When my beeper went off, I headed to where golf carts were picking up those who had gotten their shots. At the back door a man with a CAP logo on his shirt said he was with the CAP cadets, noting they came from a different area each day.

Denise Sandoval Fellows was driving my golf cart, accompanied by Michele Trent, both from the county’s finance department. They worked nearly three hours transporting people between the parking lot and the gymnasium.

Trent said among the approximately 30 people they assisted was a 96-year-old man. Although he was in a wheelchair, he used a walker to get to the golf cart. Fellows and Trent helped him in and out of the cart.

“He just kept us thanking for volunteering and saying how nice it was,” Trent said, adding he must have expressed his appreciation “at least 50 times.”

“Everyone was very appreciative of our being able to take them over there and back. It meant a lot to them, you could tell,” Trent said, noting she and Fellows are scheduled to work every other Friday.

“I really enjoyed being able to help the community,” Fellows said.