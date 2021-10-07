COVID-19 Vaccinations Return to the Coliseum

GREENSBORO — Cone Health and the Guilford County Department of Public Health will reopen the Greensboro Coliseum as a COVID-19 mass vaccination site on three Saturdays in October and November for booster doses and possible pediatric vaccines.
Health officials said they hope the move will encourage those eligible for COVID-19 booster shots to get their third inoculation.
Currently, booster doses are authorized for some people who took the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago. Data shows a booster dose of the vaccine increases protection against COVID-19.
People who are immunocompromised, over 65 years of age or who work in areas where the risk of being exposed to COVID-19 is high are encouraged to get a booster dose.
Authorization of booster vaccinations for Moderna and J&J vaccines may come later this month.
Coliseum vaccination clinics are scheduled for Oct. 16, Oct. 30 and Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Vaccinations are by appointment only and may be scheduled online at conehealth.com/vaccine or by phone at 336-890-1188, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. -7 p.m. Residents from outside Guilford County, including Rockingham Countians, may seek shots at the clinic.
The Guilford County Division of Public Health will operate a separate vaccination clinic at the coliseum on Oct. 1, and Oct. 30 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Appointments for the public health clinic can be made online at guilfordvaccination.com or by calling 336-641-7944. The coliseum site will operate similarly to last spring's clinic, capable of providing boosters for up to 1,500 people a day.
The coliseum will also be a primary location for young children to be vaccination should the FDA authorize use of a reduced dosage version of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for those ages 5-11. Pfizer has asked the agency to approve the vaccines, which are one-third the adult dose. FDA action is expected in November, officials said.
Cone Health has also expanded COVID-19 vaccination appointments from one to four days a week at North Carolina A&T State University and continues offering community vaccine clinics in Alamance, Guilford and Randolph counties. Dates and locations for Cone clinics are available at conehealth.com/vaccine.