COVID-19 Vaccinations Return to the Coliseum

GREENSBORO — Cone Health and the Guilford County Department of Public Health will reopen the Greensboro Coliseum as a COVID-19 mass vaccination site on three Saturdays in October and November for booster doses and possible pediatric vaccines.

Health officials said they hope the move will encourage those eligible for COVID-19 booster shots to get their third inoculation.

Currently, booster doses are authorized for some people who took the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago. Data shows a booster dose of the vaccine increases protection against COVID-19.

People who are immunocompromised, over 65 years of age or who work in areas where the risk of being exposed to COVID-19 is high are encouraged to get a booster dose.

Authorization of booster vaccinations for Moderna and J&J vaccines may come later this month.

Coliseum vaccination clinics are scheduled for Oct. 16, Oct. 30 and Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Vaccinations are by appointment only and may be scheduled online at conehealth.com/vaccine or by phone at 336-890-1188, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. -7 p.m. Residents from outside Guilford County, including Rockingham Countians, may seek shots at the clinic.