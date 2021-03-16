COVID-19 vaccine clinics around Charlotte don't waste many doses. Here's how they do it.

In Mecklenburg, no viable doses have been “wasted” due to human error, Deputy Public Health Director Raynard Washington said recently. But at least 44 doses were deemed “not suitable for use” due to issues like defective syringes or vials, DHHS data show.

“Basically we have not wasted any doses, and we don’t have any intention to — so we will find someone’s arm to put it in,” Washington said. “It’s not wise to waste doses.”

The result: Occasional late-night injections at Bojangles Coliseum, the county’s mass vaccination site, or at the health department’s southeast clinic with only a matter of hours to spare on open vials, Washington said.

County staff will be called, and so will first responders, to see if they are nearby and want the shot. Sometimes, if there’s extra doses floating around during late-afternoon slots, spouses or companions will unexpectedly get immunized at Bojangles alongside their loved ones who arrive for appointments, Washington said.

Vaccine doses aren’t wasted

State health officials support the practice of administering doses to people not yet eligible for vaccinations if opened vials are in jeopardy.