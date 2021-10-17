COVID cases down, Rockingham health head hopes parents will vaccinate kids 5-12 if Pfizer vax approved

WENTWORTH — COVID-19 cases continued to decline in the Rockingham County Schools, as well as in the general community this week, but risk of infection was still pretty high, according to local health department statistics.

While the state average infection rate was 5.9% on Friday, Rockingham recorded 9.1%, much higher than the 5% or lower rate recommended as a safe zone by the Centers for Disease Control.

Meanwhile county health department officials recently estimated that about 8% of all new infections are being diagnosed in the 5-12 age group that is not yet eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.

Pfizer/Biontech on Oct. 7 asked the Food and Drug Administration to grant emergency approval of a reduced dose of its COVID-19 vaccine for youngsters 5-12. The FDA is expected to meet on Oct. 26 and announce its decision, according to the New York Times.

In September, Pfizer released new data to support its claim that two 10-microgram shots of the vaccine stimulate a “robust” immune response in kids in the 5-12 age group. The dosage is 1/3 the amount of teen and adult doses and produced side effects that were similar to those seen in ages 16-25, multiple national news outlets have reported.