WENTWORTH — It’s hard to imagine that just three years ago, Rockingham Countians braced as the infection rate soared by 73% in a week and families were instructed to stay away from others over the July 4 holiday.

These days, the county’s residents and all North Carolinians have low two-digit numbers to quantify the number of new COVID-19 cases.

In North Carolina, as of June 24, the state had marked a weekly gain of 6,148 cases, which showed a decrease of 5.9% from the week before, according to CDC records.

The rate of hospital admissions statewide averaged 1.87 people per 100,000, a rate considered low by the CDC. Hospital admissions is a reliable metric for measuring transmission rates, said a CDC spokeswoman.

During the same time frame, Rockingham County saw 13 people with COVID-19 admitted to hospitals. There was a 0% change over that week in the rate of such admissions, and the rate calculated to 1.4 people per 100,000, lower than the state average.

By contrast, Stokes County had 2.1 admissions per 100,000 residents, a bit higher than the state 1.87 average.

Caswell County marked a 75% change in its admissions rate from the week before, with 3.4 people per 100,000 reported as inpatients with COVID-19.

Meanwhile, as of June 24, Rockingham County still lagged behind the state and the nation in vaccination rates.

About 52% of Rockingham Countians of all ages had completed the first sequence of the original vaccine. Those residents aged 65 and older had the highest vaccination compliance with 91% having completed the initial series of shots.

For those aged 18 and up, that rate was 61%; for ages 5-17, the rate dropped to 18%; and for ages 0-4, it plummeted to 1%, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Looking back three years to the first week of July, records show that during a 17-day span beginning in late June, 2020, lab-confirmed coronavirus diagnoses went from 177 to 303 in Rockingham.

And as the nation’s COVID-19 daily infection rate continued to hold at a record-breaking 60,000 during the first week of July 2020, Rockingham County marked a 71.2% jump in reported cases in one week.