Cox named RCS Director of Transporation

EDEN — The Rockingham County School Board on Monday announced that Cris Cox will now serve as the school district’s Director of Transportation for 2021-2022.

Mr. Cox Began his career as a School Bus/Mechanic Assistant in Winston Salem Forsyth County Schools in 1993. He later served several businesses including the Arista Information Systems, COCA-COLA bottling company, and PEPSI-COLA Customer Service Center. He later became a director/account manager and district training manager for Health Care Services, Inc. Mr. Cox worked for the Stokes County Partnership for Children from 2000-2007 where he served various positions including program manager, program evaluator, More at Four program coordinator, and Americorps and Children Together program supervisor.

In 2007, Mr. Cox became the Area Transportation Supervisor for Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools. He later became the assistant director of transportation for the district from 2015-2020.

In 2020, Cox was named executive director of transportation for the district.

Mr. Cox earned his bachelor’s of science degree in business management from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.