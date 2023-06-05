Each year, 350,000 Americans die from a cardiac arrest. Globally, cardiac arrest claims more lives than colorectal cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, influenza, pneumonia, auto accidents, HIV, firearms, and house fires combined. About 90 percent of people who experience cardiac arrest outside of a hospital will die. If you are called on to give CPR in an emergency, you will most likely be trying to save the life of someone you know or love. Do you know how to properly perform CPR? Do you know where Automated Defibrillators (AED’s) are located in the buildings you visit often. This June, we are challenging everyone this summer to make CPR and AED Awareness a part of your summer safety plan.

Key Messages

• Learning CPR will help save lives.

• Each year, more than 350,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests occur in the United States.

• Only about 40% of people who suffer from cardiac arrest receive CPR from a bystander. CPR, especially if performed immediately, could double or triple a cardiac arrest victim’s chance of survival.

• About 70% - or nearly 3 out of 4 – cardiac arrests that happen outside a hospital happen at home.

• Black and Hispanic people are less likely to receive bystander CPR.

• Women are less likely to receive CPR partly because people fear accusations of inappropriate touching, sexual assault, or injuring the person.

• Hands-Only CPR is a technique that the American Heart Association recommends to increase the likelihood of people performing CPR in an emergency.

• The two steps of Hands-Only CPR are to call 911 and push hard and fast in the center of the chest. Use a familiar song to help you keep up the pace of 100-120 beats per minute.

• By equipping people with Hands-Only CPR training, they learn how simple the technique is and there is a comfort level that will help them overcome concerns that cause hesitation to act in an emergency.

• If you’re called on to do CPR, you will likely be saving the life of someone you love.

• For CPR Week / Month, everyone is encouraged to make CPR and AED use a part of your summer safety plan. Every family and home to have someone who knows CPR.

Call to Action

Make CPR and AED use a part of your summer safety plan.

When seconds matter most, CPR can be the difference in whether your friends and family survive. But not everyone knows how to perform CPR. We want everyone to make CPR and AED use a part of your summer safety plan. You can watch a 90-second Hands-Only CPR instructional video and share it.