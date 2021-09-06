Creatures of the Night on Grandfather Mountain set for Oct. 2

For instance, participants might hear the breaths of a black bear or catch the glint of a mountain lion’s eyes.

An “Owl Prowl” will take participants on a search for the mountain’s feathered denizens of the night, during which guides will attempt to communicate with the birds through owl calls.

“On our last Owl Prowl, the barred owls were very, very responsive, talking back a lot,” Tipton said. “By the time we take the last tour, it’s pitch black, and you can’t see anything. Although the owls can see you.”

In fact, the event casts Grandfather Mountain in a whole new light — or lack thereof.

“Creatures of the Night is an amazing opportunity to see the new world that is Grandfather Mountain after the sun goes down,” Tipton said. “The mountain comes alive with inhabitants not seen during daylight hours, and experiencing the majesty of this in complete darkness, with no outside lights, is an awe-inspiring experience.”

Planning to Attend?

Grandfather Mountain’s Creatures of the Night & Bonfire Delight returns Saturday, Oct. 2, from 7 to 9 p.m.