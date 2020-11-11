Crew films Piedmont Triad-based documentary exploring local election races in North Carolina

GREENSBORO — As votes continued to be counted in Guilford County last week, Nathaniel Frum was wrapping up his final interview for a documentary about “Our Messy Democracy.”
Frum and his four-person team traveled all the way from Los Angeles to the Piedmont Triad in early October to follow what local folks have been following for months — the down-ballot races in North Carolina. Though the group said they have experience in the film industry, their look at politics in North Carolina was their first attempt at a documentary of their own.
Frum said they began with the initial intent to capture what it’s like when a state flips blue, anticipating that North Carolina would put Democrats back in power.
“Obviously, that didn’t happen,” Frum said, “but now it’s kind of a reflection piece.”
While the presidential race has yet to be called in North Carolina, Republicans maintained the majority in the General Assembly. Frum said despite the state not flipping blue as he thought it might, he’s still fascinated by North Carolina politics.
His interest was first sparked by the gerrymandering in recent years that made national news, but he said he was also drawn to North Carolina because of its reputation as “the progressive beacon of the South.” North Carolina having a number of film festivals in which the documentary could be entered didn't hurt the decision either.
Frum said politics in swing states like North Carolina are talked about differently than in places like California where the map is always blue.
“(California) politics are important,” he said, “but often, elections are a given.”
In North Carolina, who might win a race is often a tossup.
“In LA, you see federal politics being discussed pretty passionately, but here we were following county commissioner battles that were pretty intense,” Frum said.
When Frum and his crew get back to LA, he said they'll begin the process of editing their 9 terabytes worth of footage. He's not sure how many hours of footage that equates to, but he imagines they'll be working on editing and completing the documentary until February or March.
Frum, who serves as the documentary’s director, said they focused their filming primarily in Alamance and Stokes counties, with Graham becoming the inadvertent center of the film.
Graham made national headlines last weekend after a peaceful march to the polls was met with law enforcement who used pepper spray and arrested several marchers. On Election Day, the same group returned to Graham to march once more.
Frum and his team were there to capture the tumultuous moments. He said he and the entire film crew were among those pepper sprayed.
Graham was where they were able to find the most conflict, but also where they ran into the most candidates, Frum said. Democratic candidates, that is. While Frum wanted to interview both Republican and Democratic candidates for the documentary, he said he had trouble finding Republicans who were willing to be recorded.
“It’s unfortunate because I think it would be very cool to have both perspectives. We did go to a few Trump rallies, Dan Forest rallies, to kind of get the voter perspective.”
He said he hopes to be able to showcase just how hardworking candidates on local ballots were this election season.
“People take their politics here seriously for good reason,” Frum said. “… maybe things didn’t go their way, and maybe that’s why we came up with our title — Our Messy Democracy.
“It’s not perfect. But it’s our democracy and these are the people fighting for it.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!