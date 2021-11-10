Croquet stirs the competitive juices at retirement community

The community recently finished its annual fall tournament. Each winner gets a tiny, handmade trophy because “nobody has any space (in their homes),” said Chandler’s wife, Winborne, 76.

The community has a professional grade court that is populated with players throughout the year. During COVID-19, it was a safe activity for older folks who couldn’t see their families.

“It was a reason for people to get up and get out,” Winborne Chandler said.

Henry Jordan, 86, is a former soccer player at Duke University.

He started playing because “they kept on pursuing me.”

The sport involves knocking a ball through a hoop with a wooden mallet. Players can knock each other’s balls out of the way to make it more difficult for them.

“It’s the same as with soccer; you have to watch the ball,” Jordan said.

Charles Duckett, 89, served as the director of the fall tournament. He started playing croquet after tweaking his back playing golf, leading to back surgery.

“I decided there was no way I was going to hit another golf ball,” Duckett said. “So I took up croquet.”

Duckett plays once or twice a week.

“We have fun,” he said. “That’s the main thing.”