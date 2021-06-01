Crumbl Cookies now serving freshly baked cookies warm to go in Greensboro

Longville, 30, said that his wife discovered Crumbl Cookies while they were living in Colorado.

“She’s a periodontist, a specialist, and she would take boxes of these cookies to introduce herself to other dentists,” he said. “So we were customers first.”

When a job offer for his wife brought them to Greensboro — where Longville also has family — he started looking around for job opportunities for himself, and thought of Crumbl Cookies.

Crumbl bakes cookies from scratch at each location, using fresh eggs and real butter. And the store’s design features an open kitchen so customers can watch the cookies being mixed and baked.

“Part of the fun is the experience for the customer, seeing in the kitchen,” Longville said. “You can smell the sugar. And you can see us doing our thing.”

Crumbl is set up for takeout. It has no seating. It also offers curbside and delivery.

The store has six kinds of cookies for sale at any given time. Most of the cookies are served warm. They are kept in a warmer at about 110 degrees for a maximum of two hours. The company also offers a few chilled cookies, which are kept refrigerated a maximum of three days after baking.