Crumbl Cookies now serving freshly baked cookies warm to go in Greensboro

Crumbl Cookies has opened at 1218 Bridford Parkway in Wendover Place shopping center in Greensboro.
This is the first Triad location for the franchise cookie concept, which specializes in cookies freshly baked from scratch and served warm.
Two cousins, Sawyer Hemsley and Jason McGowan, founded Crumbl Cookies in Logan, Utah, in 2017 after spending “thousands of dollars in wasted dough” to perfect their cookie recipe, according to the company’s website. In just four years, the company has expanded to about 175 locations in 31 states.
In North Carolina, Crumbl already has stores in Charlotte, Huntersville, Raleigh, Wilmington, Mathews, Mooresville and the Outer Banks.
Local franchisee Jamie Longville is a recent Greensboro transplant and newcomer to the food business.
“This is a total career change for me. I was a mechanical engineer in the oil and gas industry,” he said.
Longville, 30, said that his wife discovered Crumbl Cookies while they were living in Colorado.
“She’s a periodontist, a specialist, and she would take boxes of these cookies to introduce herself to other dentists,” he said. “So we were customers first.”
When a job offer for his wife brought them to Greensboro — where Longville also has family — he started looking around for job opportunities for himself, and thought of Crumbl Cookies.
Crumbl bakes cookies from scratch at each location, using fresh eggs and real butter. And the store’s design features an open kitchen so customers can watch the cookies being mixed and baked.
“Part of the fun is the experience for the customer, seeing in the kitchen,” Longville said. “You can smell the sugar. And you can see us doing our thing.”
Crumbl is set up for takeout. It has no seating. It also offers curbside and delivery.
The store has six kinds of cookies for sale at any given time. Most of the cookies are served warm. They are kept in a warmer at about 110 degrees for a maximum of two hours. The company also offers a few chilled cookies, which are kept refrigerated a maximum of three days after baking.
The chilled sugar cookies and warm milk chocolate chip cookies are on the menu all the time. The other four varieties change weekly.
“We announce a new menu every Sunday,” Longville said. “And we have about 150 flavors, so any one type may come back around every few months.”
Some of the more popular flavors — likely to return to the menu more often — include the churro, Twix and raspberry cheesecake.
Crumbl Cookies used to sell ice cream, but new stores such as the Greensboro location are focusing on the cookies. So when customers walk in to Crumbl Cookies, all they can buy is six types of cookies plus milk or water.
Other flavors include waffle, blueberry crumb cake, chocolate with cream-cheese frosting and Oreo crumbs and sugar cookie with circus animal and sprinkles.
The cookies are big — some weight more than 5 ounces before baking. “A half cookie is enough for most people, unless they’re really hungry,” Longville said.
A single cookie sells for $3.48 at the Greensboro store. The store also offers four-packs for $10.98, six-packs for $14.78 and party boxes of 12 cookies for $27.58. The store also offers larger packages through its catering services. Catering customers also can get mini cookies and can choose from more than the six weekly flavors.
Longville said that Crumbl has grown in the past year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic that left many restaurants and other food businesses struggling.
“We were fortunate that we were already a takeout concept,” Longville said. “We also had been planning to add delivery before COVID, and that went live during COVID. And we also added curbside pickup.”
Pandemic or not, Crumbl has a lot of appeal, Longville said. “The cookies are really good, and they change every week, so that keeps customers engaged. Also, it’s just a fun experience coming into the store.”
