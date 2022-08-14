Culture Club: Rockingham County's Studio Group marks 75th year enriching region

“The joy of making art is our common thread.” — Barbara Sanders, member of the Studio Group

REIDSVILLE — When a young WWII bride from California became bored with life in Rockingham County, she persuaded her husband to help organize a group of artists.

Now, the Studio Group of Rockingham County that Phil and Peggy Link founded in 1947 is celebrating its 75th anniversary and is still an integral part of the community. And the non profit organization, it is the oldest of its kind in North Carolina.

Today the Studio Group boasts an active membership from throughout the area and has been recognized statewide.

Although they have no firm plans yet for a 75th anniversary shindig, President Bob Wickless said members have been discussing some type of celebration.

The Links and the beginning

It all started in 1942 when Reidsville native Phil Link met Margaret Ellen “Peggy” Vierra while serving in the army at Ft. Macon, Calif. Their whirlwind five-week courtship led to marriage and the couple spent three years in San Francisco and Los Angeles, regularly visiting art galleries in their spare time to study the paintings of old masters.

By 1945, they returned to Reidsville where Phil began work as a pharmacist at his family’s Link Bros. Pharmacy.

Home alone and knowing few people, Peggy suggested forming the Studio Group. So in the fall of 1947, Phil invited writer Billie Jacobs Wright, artists W.C. “Mutt” and Martha Burton, Refford and Charlotte Cate, and Anna Love Rankin to their small home to discuss art.

That meeting evolved into regular informal gatherings and the Studio Group was born with Peggy as its president.

Initially, members included about 25 painters, writers, sculptors, and musicians who met in homes to learn more about their crafts and to critique one another’s work.

In the mid-70s the organization added “Rockingham County” to its name.

“I had no idea about the variety and quality of other art being done throughout this area,” said Wickless, who moved to Reidsville in 2008 from Maryland and has been the Studio Group’s president for the past three years.

He was invited into the organization as a writer, although he paints as well.

“I feel like when I was asked to join it, it was a real honor and I think all the members should feel they are honored to be a part of it,” Wickless said.

“We have a wide variety of disciplines as part of the group,” Wickless said. “I’ve been pleasantly surprised because this area is known for pottery and bluegrass music.”

A variety of talents

Today’s membership includes glass artists, photographers, potters, painters of various styles, and now a writer.

“We all get information from one another and critiques from one another coming from different aspects,” Wickless said.

One thing the Links did not want was a club that adhered to a format requiring the tedium of parliamentary procedure, members said.

The first of its kind in the state, the Studio Group was a unique organization with limited membership. Only people who were actively engaged in making some form of art were admitted to the club that rotated meetings at different member’s homes.

“The Studio Group soon was recognized as one of high prestige, an important cultural unit in the state,” Wright wrote in a 1977 news release. Artists in other towns began to organize similar groups.

Wright said the group attained its cultural peak under the leadership of American Tobacco Co. President Felix Fournier, who brought them national recognition.

Under Fournier’s leadership, members held several week-long art exhibits, drawing visitors from a wide area. They also held a lively bazaar and produced the musical “Carousel” during the time. Members also raised money for a craft center in the Josie Wren Room of the Reidsville Library where members taught fine arts lessons.

When the Fine Arts Festival of Rockingham County began, the Studio Group helped set up the exhibits, provided money for awards and the prestigious Fournier Cup, and members exhibited in the shows.

With lots of new members joining during the time, meetings became more formal and routine and the Links withdrew because the focus shifted away from discussion of art, club historians said.

When the founding couple resigned, Peggy Link explained: “We want to spend the time painting, not listening to a lot of unrelated parliamentary jabber.”

Although not necessarily artists themselves, some men accompanied their wives to meetings and were an integral part of the organization in its early years.

Gradually, though, the membership became predominantly female.

Meetings continued in members’ home until Vivian Keens Wharton became president. She suggested the club hold meetings at Rockingham Community College, but eventually The Studio Group resumed gatherings in each other’s homes.

In those first 30 years, approximately 100 people were members with an average of 50 members per year.

“All were more or less Sunday painters, potters, writers, pursuing their favorite art medium after a full day of business, housekeeping and other activities,” Wright wrote. “Yet some have gone far achieving wide-spread notice and recognition as experts in their artistic endeavors.”

The Studio Group continued thriving and sharing members’ talents with the community, and donating their works to many fundraising endeavors.

During their exhibits, many members sold their works to local businesses, such as banks, local hospitals, and offices. Today, many of their works can still be found displayed in those offices.

The half-century mark

As the group neared its 50th anniversary in 1997, President Barbara Sanders contacted Dr. Larry Wheeler, executive director of the North Carolina Museum of Art and asked him to consider sponsoring an exhibition of works by the members to celebrate their landmark birthday.

Wheeler noted the state museum was also marking its 50th year and invited the local artists to join in Raleigh for a special celebration at the museum.

On arrival, the excited members were honored with a luncheon and guided tour of the museum by host Wheeler.

At the time, the museum’s restoration lab was the largest in the South and normally off limits to outsiders, including museum employees.

However, as a special surprise, Wheeler escorted the local group on a tour of the lab.

Back at home, the club was celebrated well.

A long-time sponsor of Studio Group shows and receptions, the former Morehead Memorial Hospital held a special 50th anniversary celebration for the group during its 1997 annual show.

The Caswell Civic Center followed suit with an exhibition and reception in honor of the anniversary.

Joining the celebration, the Piedmont Arts Association in Martinsville, Va., featured a show to salute the group in its Lynwood Artists’ Gallery.

Showing appreciation

To show their appreciation to the community for its many years of encouragement and support, Studio Group members created a group oil painting — a composite of various Chinqua-Penn Plantation scenes.

Rockingham Community College was chosen as the forum in which it would hang because of its central location in the county and because the college had been a strong supporter of the arts group, Sanders noted.

It took two years to complete, Sander said, but in 1999, “Vignettes of Chinqua-Penn Plantation’’ — a large oil painting measuring approximately 40 x 60 inches on stretched canvas with custom ornate gold wood framing — was presented to the college and hung in Whitcomb Student Center.

When the center was renovated, the painting was placed in storage, said Tony Gunn, RCC Associate Vice President for Facilities & External Affairs, noting the college plans to rehang it in a new location soon.

In 1999, the studio group’s maximum membership of 20 dropped by two when a couple moved elsewhere. Meetings continued to alternate between art educational programs and critique night when they shared ideas, suggestions and information.

The Legacy

Charter members Phil Link and “Mutt” Burton gained national recognition for their talents. Phil was a published author and Mutt a stage and screen actor, as well as a popular newspaper columnist.

Fournier and his wife, Maria, brought more national recognition to the group. Eventually, the Fine Arts Festival names its Best in Show Award. For years, the American Tobacco Company sponsored the Fine Arts Festival’s Best In Show Award as the Felix Fournier Cup. When ATC was sold, the First National Bank of Reidsville became the sponsor of the overall award, which no longer bears Fournier’s name.

In 2009, Amber Huffman was the first recipient of the newly established Phil and Peggy Link Emerging Artist Award, honoring the late couple for their dedication to promoting the arts in the county.

Peggy died in 2004 at the age of 81 and Phil passed away in 2008 at 93.

But their names will always remain synonymous with art in Rockingham County, Sanders said. Until his death, Phil called the Studio Group “his and Peggy’s “baby.”

Today, many members at that 50th celebration in Raleigh still are active. In fact, some were with the Studio Group many years before that.

Sanders said meetings still run similarly to those early meetings. Once a month, they gather at Eden or Reidsville libraries. Every other month, members bring their latest creations and the group offers critiques.

In the other meetings, the group may watch educational videos or biographies of famous painters. Sometimes, an artist may introduce a newly discovered technique.

“Whether it’s the program or the critique, it’s about sharing,” Sanders said.