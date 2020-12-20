Cumberland County Schools suspends most sports through at least Jan. 18

FAYETTEVILLE — Most sports at Cumberland County high schools will be suspended until mid-January due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. The suspension goes into effect after events scheduled for Friday, when the district begins winter break.

According to the school district, all sports except volleyball and cross country, which are currently competing in regular season competition, will be temporarily paused through at least Jan. 18. Volleyball and cross country teams will be able to participate in scheduled events and compete in the post season if they qualify.

Volleyball and cross country regular season contests end on Jan. 8. Volleyball playoff brackets will be released on Jan. 9, with a five-round playoff taking place over the course of the following two weeks. The volleyball state championships are scheduled for Jan. 23.

Cross country regionals will take place on Jan. 16, followed by the state championships on Jan. 23.

The decision from Cumberland County Schools means basketball teams in Cumberland County will not be able to compete for the first two weeks of the regular season, which is set to begin on Jan. 4. Basketball tryouts and practices started earlier this month.