Cumberland County Schools suspends most sports through at least Jan. 18

FAYETTEVILLE — Most sports at Cumberland County high schools will be suspended until mid-January due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. The suspension goes into effect after events scheduled for Friday, when the district begins winter break.
According to the school district, all sports except volleyball and cross country, which are currently competing in regular season competition, will be temporarily paused through at least Jan. 18. Volleyball and cross country teams will be able to participate in scheduled events and compete in the post season if they qualify.
Volleyball and cross country regular season contests end on Jan. 8. Volleyball playoff brackets will be released on Jan. 9, with a five-round playoff taking place over the course of the following two weeks. The volleyball state championships are scheduled for Jan. 23.
Cross country regionals will take place on Jan. 16, followed by the state championships on Jan. 23.
The decision from Cumberland County Schools means basketball teams in Cumberland County will not be able to compete for the first two weeks of the regular season, which is set to begin on Jan. 4. Basketball tryouts and practices started earlier this month.
Lacrosse and boys soccer tryouts and practices are scheduled to begin on Jan. 11, with games starting Jan. 25.
Guidance from Cumberland County Schools on athletics and extra-curricular activities states: "Once students and staff depart for Winter Break today, December 18, 2020, all in-person extracurricular activities and athletics events, including practices, will be suspended through at least Monday, January 18, 2021. Since cross-country and volleyball teams are finalizing their seasons and preparing to enter state playoffs, they will be allowed to continue with any events leading up to the playoffs. Any team that does not make the playoffs will cease all activities during the quarantine period."
Earlier this week, Brunswick County Schools announced it was suspending basketball, lacrosse, and football until Jan. 19. Meanwhile, Bladen County Schools announced it will not compete in basketball for now due to the mask mandate.
