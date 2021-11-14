Cyberstalking charge dismissed against former Forsyth GOP chair Nathan Tabor. Catawba prosecutor cites insufficient evidence.

Tabor emailed a statement sent to him from his attorney, Patrick W. Keeley, about his case, saying that his case was dismissed due to insufficient evidence.

“This case is a great example of how our legislature has worked hard to ensure there is a Brightline difference between protected speech and what is considered criminal speech,” Keeley said in the email. “While citizens have a right to free speech under the United States and North Carolina Constitutions, the government can in limited circumstances place limits on speech.”

Keeley said that in this case, “a mere difference of opinion as to the politeness of speech does not amount to speech being criminal in nature. I commend the state for seeking justice instead of seeking convictions in this case and protecting citizens’ rights to freedom of speech.”

In a follow-up email, Keeley said this: “As with any client, we defended Mr. Tabor to the best of our ability. I believe in this case, Justice was served. I am only commenting on his Catawba county matter, but it would be my hope that others within Mr. Tabor’s circle realize that there are appropriate forums within out state’s court system to deal with family matters, and that Mr. Tabor may consider pursuit of civil charges should the courts continue to be misused.”