Cyberstalking charge dismissed against former Forsyth GOP chair Nathan Tabor. Catawba prosecutor cites insufficient evidence.

A Catawba County prosecutor has dismissed a cyberstalking charge against Nathan Tabor, former chairman of the Forsyth County Republican Party, according to court records. The prosecutor cited insufficient evidence as the reason for why the charge was dismissed.
Tabor was accused of sending emails and texts to family members, including his mother-in-law, in an attempt to get more than $200,000.
Tabor is still facing a cyberstalking charge in Forsyth County based on allegations that he harassed his former pastor and numerous charges in Brunswick County in which he is accused of stealing catalytic converters, a motorized golf cart, a construction trailer and various construction items.
Tabor was the chairman of the Forsyth County Republican Party from 2009 to 2012 and unsuccessfully ran for a seat in the 6th Congressional District. He also was actively involved in Republican politics, protesting efforts to legalize same-sex marriage and supporting anti-abortion efforts. He has described himself as a Christian conservative. Tabor has said in a recent interview that he is innocent of criminal charges in all three counties and that he would be acquitted of everything.
According to a criminal complaint read over the phone by a Catawba County clerk, Tabor is accused of “emailing and texting many horrible things to various family members.” Those family members include Lisa Isenhower Forsyth, Tabor’s mother-in-law. The complaint said that Tabor was making these statements over the past six months — June 1 through Aug. 20 — in an effort to get $250,000 from them.
Tabor emailed a statement sent to him from his attorney, Patrick W. Keeley, about his case, saying that his case was dismissed due to insufficient evidence.
“This case is a great example of how our legislature has worked hard to ensure there is a Brightline difference between protected speech and what is considered criminal speech,” Keeley said in the email. “While citizens have a right to free speech under the United States and North Carolina Constitutions, the government can in limited circumstances place limits on speech.”
Keeley said that in this case, “a mere difference of opinion as to the politeness of speech does not amount to speech being criminal in nature. I commend the state for seeking justice instead of seeking convictions in this case and protecting citizens’ rights to freedom of speech.”
In a follow-up email, Keeley said this: “As with any client, we defended Mr. Tabor to the best of our ability. I believe in this case, Justice was served. I am only commenting on his Catawba county matter, but it would be my hope that others within Mr. Tabor’s circle realize that there are appropriate forums within out state’s court system to deal with family matters, and that Mr. Tabor may consider pursuit of civil charges should the courts continue to be misused.”
In emails to the Winston-Salem Journal, Tabor has accused Forsyth of lying. A woman answered a number found on court documents as belonging to Forsyth on Friday. The woman declined to identify herself and indicated that this was a wrong number. When it was explained how a Journal reporter obtained the number, the woman lamented the media coverage of the case and said she didn’t want her name in the newspaper. She said this was a family matter and this has been upsetting to the family.
“I want everything to go away,” she said. “I just don’t want to talk about it.”
She then hung up.
In the Forsyth County case, Tabor is accused of using a cellphone to “harass, annoy and terrify” Daniel Munro Hawtree Jr., the pastor of Kerwin Baptist Church in Colfax, court records said. Tabor has called Hawtree a “liar and a thief” and has accused the pastor of embezzling money, according to a complaint Hawtree filed to obtain a restraining order. In an interview, Tabor still alleges that Hawtree has stolen money.
No criminal charges have been filed against Hawtree.
Hawtree included in his complaint communications between Tabor, him and his wife. The communications include Tabor’s allegations that Hawtree has stolen money from the church. It also includes comments about the sexual relationship between Hawtree and his wife, Julie Hawtree, according to court documents.
“Julie, I’m sorry you are married to a man who is SO FAT AND SWEATY,” Tabor said, the court documents show. “It’s unbiblical and you have the right to make him serve God.”
Hawtree said last month that he and his wife have never responded to Tabor’s accusations and added that Tabor has exhibited signs of mental-health issues.
Tabor’s estranged wife, Jordan Tabor, has said in a motion for temporary custody of their 16-year-old daughter that Nathan Tabor has become addicted to drugs and has exhibited “erratic and frightening behaviors” over the past six months. She has also filed for a restraining order against her husband, alleging that Nathan Tabor has sent harassing texts, social media posts and emails.