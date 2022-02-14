DA drops death penalty in grisly Charlotte murder case over COVID concerns during trial

“As the Omicron wave wanes, we once again find ourselves at the precipice of hope that courts may soon resume normal operations. But if the last two years have taught us anything, it is that ‘hope’ is often just that,” Anderson said in a statement to the judge.

“The victim’s family and this community deserve more than just hope. They deserve justice. And the state believes our decision to proceed non-capitally is the best way to timely deliver justice to this family and this community. As such, we will not be seeking the death penalty in this case.”

COVID-19 has disrupted courts around the country. It shut down the North Carolina system for much of 2020. Because of pandemic-driven staff shortages and health safety protocols, the Mecklenburg courthouse continues to operate at a lower gear, leading to long backlogs of homicides and other crimes awaiting trials.

The pandemic has also caused chaos in capital-murder cases nationwide — disrupting trials, delaying executions, even blocking the release of an exonerated Pennsylvania death row inmate who was kept in custody after he showed symptoms of COVID-19, the Marshall Project reported in 2020.