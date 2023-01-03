Daily cases up 64% in Rockingham Co, over past two weeks

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — While the number of hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients has fallen in recent weeks in Rockingham County, the infection rate is up by more than 60% over the past two weeks, according to statistics from the Centers for Disease Control.

The federal health agency says the test positivity rate in Rockingham County is very high with an average of 21 cases reported each day — a figure that is likely much lower than the number of actual cases that exist but are never reported.

The jump in infections by 64% from the average two weeks ago comes just as the holidays are coming to a close. Health officials have warned that holiday-related gatherings can promote the spread of the highly infectious virus and its new variants.

So far, in Rockingham County, 337 people have died from COVID-19, which equals to one out of every 271 residents in this rural county of about 91,000 residents. Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, the county has recorded 26,462 cases, the state and CDC records show.

Vaccination rates remain low in the county with only about 54% of all citizens being fully vaccinated. That figure is below the state average of 64%.

In North Carolina, 9,152,431 people, or 87%, have received at least one dose.

About 18%, or 1,908,852 North Carolinians, have received a booster dose, state health records showed.

In bordering Stokes County, the COVID-19 infection rate and daily case count is lower with about 17 cases per day and very little change in average cases over the past two weeks, CDC statistics show.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 14,561 cases have been reported in Stokes, a county of about 44,500 residents.

At least 1 in 228 Stokes residents has died of COVID-19, with the death toll at 200.

In Caswell County, which also borders Rockingham, infection rates have not changed over the past two weeks, the CDC notes. About three new COVID-19 cases have been reported daily over the past 21 days, records show.

Since the start of the global pandemic, Caswell has reported 6,377 cases among its 22,700 residents. The virus has claimed 77 lives — one in every 294 residents.