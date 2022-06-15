Dan River Basin Association Celebrates 20 Years

EDEN - In 2001, T Butler and her husband, Lindley, joined friend Jeff Johnston for a paddle on the Dan River and were in awe. They also felt called to action.

“We recognized the gem that the river is and decided to work for its preservation as the county’s economy was changing,” Butler said. “The river’s high banks and wide floodplain prevented development along the river’s edge, but without advocates, we believed the river would not keep its feeling of wilderness.”

The Butlers invited river lovers from across North Carolina and Virginia to join them in forming the Dan River Basin Association in 2002 and immediately went to work to protect and promote the river basin, which includes 16 counties.

The work of the DRBA was celebrated June 5 with a DRBA 20th Anniversary Celebration at Eden City Hall, the same location where the first organizational meeting was held in 2002.

A film, “20 Stories/20 Years” was shown and volunteer awards and prizes were presented. In addition, there were homemade refreshments and environmental education demonstrations, and the public was invited to enjoy a 3-mile hike on the Smith River Greenway or a 1.25-mile paddle on the Dan River.

“DRBA has touched all the parks and trails in Rockingham County,” said Tiffany Haworth, executive director. “We are the reason the Mayo River State Park is a state park, as we worked with other partners to make that happen in 2002.”

The DRBA has grown tremendously over the years and now has offices in Eden, as well as Danville and Collinsville, Va.

Asked about some of the DRBA’s biggest accomplishments over the years, Hayworth, answered, “We’ve done so much, it would be impossible to answer this question fully; let’s just say 100 miles of trails, dozens of river access points constructed, tens of thousands provided with environmental education, over 1,000 miles of land and water cleanups, 100 volunteers monitoring the water monthly, engage 1,000 volunteers annually, two dozen master plans constructed, leveraged millions of dollars into the region through advocacy and partnerships to protect our waterways…I really could go on for days.”

Hayworth believes what makes the DRBA unique is that it was formed to be preventative rather than reactive.

“The founders were energetic, passionate, dedicated people,” she said. “The production value of our water is huge as far as the economy.”

The group knew the rivers would attract visitors and help the economy, so they started with the idea of a collaboration and partnership with the municipalities and local businesses to preserve the Dan River Basin, while also working together to promote it.

The DRBA developed three organizational pillars: recreation, education, stewardship, in that order.

“We want people to get out there and feel themselves physically relax, then want to learn more about what they’re seeing, and then finally they can’t help but value it and understand that water is integral to everything we do, and then people will want to protect it.”

Some of the more recent Rockingham County projects of the association include adding 2 ½ miles to the Lake Reidsville Trail; building the Clearwater Park in Eden; building Jacobs Creek Bateau Landing, an ADA-accessible park and river access; and working on Phase I of the Belews Lake Park, which is slated to open in September (2022). In 2021, DRBA was instrumental in working to have the Dan River designated by the North Carolina Legislature as a State Trail.

“This was huge, as it allows the Dan River to be protected under NC State Parks, allows for state funding to enhance river access points and allows for promotion of the Dan,” Haworth said.

DRBA also offers numerous classes and educational opportunities for adults and children, such as the Trout in the Classroom program, which teaches children about the life cycle of fish through raising trout in their classrooms before releasing them into a local river.

“So many of our programs start in the schools because we want to instill that value of preserving our environment at a young age,” Haworth said.

Since 2002, DRBA has also hosted First Saturday Outings. A free public outing held the first Saturday of each month, hikers and paddlers have the opportunity to explore a new place, learn about the region and meet new people.

Looking to the future, Haworth said the goal of DRBA is to “continue the course.”

“The pandemic offered us the opportunity to do things differently, such as offering educational classes virtually, so we will continue to build that infrastructure,” she said. “We will also be super focused on protection and focusing on implementing strategies to catch any problems quickly.”

DRBA is working on a recreational masterplan for Rockingham County to be completed in 2023.

Lindley Butler passed away in April (2022), but DRBA is dedicated to continuing the work started by him, his wife and the other founders of the association.

“Although DRBA was founded by several amazing people, Lindley and his wife T have been the pillars of DRBA since I joined the staff more than a decade ago,” she said. “In 2022, DRBA will continue to carry on Lindley’s legacy and complete over 100 projects, activities and events in our region.”

T Butler sees DRBA as a “stunning success story,” accomplishing more than she and her husband ever imagined 20 years ago.

“The list of parks, trails and river accesses created by DRBA and its partners is impressive and growing,” Butler said. “These assets provide Rockingham and the other counties in the Dan River watershed with enhanced tourism and outdoor recreation opportunities, as well as broader awareness of the importance of caring for our waterways, land and forests.”

For more information about the DRBA, visit danriver.org or call (336) 627-6270.