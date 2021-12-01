Dan River Basin Association to host Wild & Scenic Film Festival

One-hundred percent of ticket purchases stay local and help DRBA protect and preserve local natural resources. The South Yuba River Citizens League manages the Wild & Scenic Film Festival and takes the festival on tour to more than 180 communities each year, partnering with groups who are working to protect and restore the important places in their communities, like DRBA.

“Our organization was formed by a small group of determined individuals who wanted to protect our resources, and others can do the same,” Haworth said. “The more inspired people are, the more they want to learn more about the environment, and the more they learn, the more they want to protect it.”

The Dan River Basin Association protects and promotes the Dan River Basin through recreation, education and stewardship. The organization serves Rockingham County through programs such as Trout in the Classroom, Citizen Water Quality Monitoring, Master Planning efforts, river access, trails and more.