Dan River Basin Association to host Wild & Scenic Film Festival

The Dan River Basin Association will host the Wild & Scenic Film Festival in a virtual format again this year, and the Rockingham County community is invited to participate.
This is the DRBA’s third year hosting the festival.
“DRBA offers the film festival in order to inspire people to become involved in the community, to become stewards of the beautiful resources our basin has to offer, and to share this love of nature with others,” said Tiffany Haworth, executive director of the DRBA. “We want to share this with people in Rockingham County and Dan River basin because our area matters, too.”
The film festival will be held Dec. 3, with general admission tickets priced at $6, and DRBA members receive 50% off general admission tickets. A general admission ticket allows participants to watch the festival on one screen, and participants can cast/stream on certain televisions via HDMI cable or other devices.
With one ticket, participants are welcome to invite as many friends and family over as they want to watch with them. The virtual lobby opens at 7 p.m., with the films starting at 7:30 p.m.
“Considered one of the nation’s premier environmental and adventure film festivals, the Wild & Scenic Film Festival this year will feature films that combine stellar filmmaking, beautiful cinematography and first-rate storytelling to inform, inspire and ignite solutions and possibilities to restore the earth and human communities while creating a positive future for the next generation,” Haworth said. “You can expect award-winning films about nature, community activism, adventure, conservation, water, energy and climate change, wildlife, environmental justice, agriculture and more.”
One-hundred percent of ticket purchases stay local and help DRBA protect and preserve local natural resources. The South Yuba River Citizens League manages the Wild & Scenic Film Festival and takes the festival on tour to more than 180 communities each year, partnering with groups who are working to protect and restore the important places in their communities, like DRBA.
“Our organization was formed by a small group of determined individuals who wanted to protect our resources, and others can do the same,” Haworth said. “The more inspired people are, the more they want to learn more about the environment, and the more they learn, the more they want to protect it.”
The Dan River Basin Association protects and promotes the Dan River Basin through recreation, education and stewardship. The organization serves Rockingham County through programs such as Trout in the Classroom, Citizen Water Quality Monitoring, Master Planning efforts, river access, trails and more.
New local projects of the DRBA include the Lake Reidsville extension, which was completed in October and extends the trail more than two miles. Clearwater Park in Eden was completed with efforts from an Eagle Scout this summer, and by the end of the year, Jacobs Creek Batteau Landing will be completed with a new river access and an accessible observation deck with a view of the river. In addition, the Trout in the Classroom program is starting back up in local schools, including Williamsburg Elementary, Lincoln Elementary, Hope Academy, Ledford Middle and Greensboro Montessori, along with some Virginia schools.
A program the DRBA has offered for more than 10 years, Trout in the Classroom lets children raise trout in their classrooms and then travel to a river to release them in their natural habitat. Funds raised from the Wild & Scenic Film Festival will help programs like these, as well as many others the DRBA sponsors.
“This year’s films tell stories that ignite solutions, inspiration and hope,” Haworth said. “They share possibilities of restoring communities and the earth while creating a positive future for the next generation.”
There are six films included in the festival this year, varying in length from 2 minutes to a little over an hour. It will take just under a couple of hours to watch all the films. They can be all viewed Dec. 3, but if someone is unable to watch them all in one night, they will be able to view the films until Dec. 6.
“By purchasing a ticket, you and your friends and family can learn something new and support the important work DRBA does to protect and preserve our local natural resources,” Haworth said.