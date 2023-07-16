MADISON — In 1988, the Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department and Briggs Neal, a longtime Madison resident and avid outdoorsman, started the Dan River Boat Race as a fun, recreational race for community members and those from outside Rockingham County to enjoy.
The race was so popular that it quickly grew and became an annual, statewide event that many continue to look forward to each year.
“It’s a wonderful event that has been going on for more than 35 years,” said Lee Mitchell, executive director of the Madison-Mayodan Recreation Commission. “It brings a unique paddling community together to enjoy the Dan River.”
This year’s race will be August 12, with it beginning at the Madison Park River Park and finishing at the 704 Access. There will be three race divisions – 1.) an open division for racing kayaks or solo canoes on a 7.4 mile run; 2.) a recreation division for canoes and paddle boards on a 2.5-mile run; and 3.) a junior division for ages 8 to 12 with solo canoes or kayaks on a ¼-mile run.
On-site boat rentals will be available, as well as parking and a shuttle service. Prizes and awards will be distributed at approximately noon at the 704 Access, when all paddlers have completed the race. Registration is $25 for those who register by 3 p.m. August 11 and $30 for on-site registration. In addition, each participate will receive a T-shirt, and there will be music provided at the 704 Access from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. All racers are required to wear personal flotation devices. Madison Rescue Squad will be on location for emergency purposes.
Parents/adults are not required to accompany youth division racers, as there will be staff trailing racers as a precaution.
“This is a very short run in a calm section of the river,” Mitchell said of the junior division course.
Sponsors for the race include the Dan River Basin Association, Rockingham County Tourism Development, Town of Madison, Western Rockingham Chamber of Commerce, Charlie’s Soap, Ruger, Madison Rockingham Rescue Squad, Johnson’s Grille, Pizza Hut, Mayodan Outdoors and City Electric. There will also be food and shopping available on race day in downtown Madison.
“This is a fun event for any paddling enthusiast and any skill level,” Mitchell said. “We encourage everyone to come out for some great competition, paddling our wonderful section of the Dan River, and a fun social gathering with other paddlers.”