Want to participate?

What: Dan River Boat Race

When: August 14. Check-in begins at 7:30 a.m., with prizes and awards being distributed at approximately noon.

Where: Race begins at Madison River Park, 634 Lindsay Bridge Road, Madison and ends at the 704 Access, 150 Water St., Madison.

Cost: $25 if preregistered by 3 p.m. Aug. 11, $30 onsite day of event

Registration: online at https://etrak-3.web.app/register/lCOOcDZ9yKhKeHofHtzn or in person/by mail to Madison Mayodan Recreation Center, 300 South 2nd Ave., Mayodan, NC 27027

More information: Call (336) 548-2789 or visit //m-mrec.org/danriverboatrace/ or //m-mrec.org/event-pro/dan-river-boat-race/.