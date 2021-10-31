Danville hospital leader: Despite diversion status, seek emergency care when needed

Southside was slower than the rest of the state to see the retreat of daily COVID-19 cases. Danville and Pittsylvania County are averaging about 21 new COVID-19 cases reported a day, a dramatic drop from the 78 daily infections added in mid-September.

Of those 30 patients hospitalized with the virus, 80% are unvaccinated, said Dr. Sheranda Gunn-Nolan, market chief medical officer with Sovah Health.

“I think that speaks to the necessity of getting that vaccine,” she said, continuing to stress to the roughly 45% of Dan River Region adults still not fully vaccinated that now is the time to protect themselves.

When someone comes into either hospital facility, they will be asked about their COVID-19 vaccination status as a routine medical question, Gunn-Nolan explained.

“I want to be really clear, so the public understands,” she said. “Our necessity in getting this information is really one, so we can document it, and two, so we can understand your risk.”

Vaccination status will not affect the care a patient receives, she explained. They do the same thing for other vaccines like the flu.