MAYODAN — Members of the James Hunter Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution joined forces with Boy Scouts from Mayodan Pack 4562 and Troops 4562 and 7562 to honor the town’s veterans on Memorial Day.

Members of the DAR chapter help identify veterans’ gravesites throughout the county and help youth and adults alike in paying special tributes throughout the year to the men and women who served their country.

Along with DAR members, Scouts placed flags on veterans’ graves on Monday. And the group made a special visit to a gravesite to honor a scouting veteran whose memory they hold dear.

The young men flanked the gravestone of former scout master of Troop 4562, Billy Barrow, Jr.

Barrow served in the U.S. Navy during WWII and has a great grandson who is now a member of the troop.

The James Hunter Chapter Flag of the U.S. Committee chair placed a penny on the gravestones of each veteran who died in service, a symbolic gesture that is a tradition for many veterans.

By placing a coin on a headstone of service member, a visitor shows the veteran’s family someone stopped by to pay tribute.

The denomination of the coins placed has significance:

A penny: Someone has visited the grave.

A nickel: The visitor and deceased service member served together at boot camp.

A dime: The visitor and deceased service member served together at some point.

A quarter: The visitor was with the service member when he or she died.